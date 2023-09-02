Editor's Note: The following contains spoilers for the Season 5 finale of What We Do in the Shadows

The Big Picture Guillermo has been the grounding force in What We Do in the Shadows, both for the vampire characters and the show itself.

The vampires' over-the-top personalities and storylines make them incapable of carrying a spinoff on their own.

Guillermo's character has evolved and deserves his own spinoff, exploring his Van Helsing roots and his journey to find his place in the world.

Season 5 of What We Do in the Shadows has come to an end. It was a season that revolved all around Guillermo (Harvey Guillén). As vampire Nandor's (Kayvan Novak) human familiar, it's been Guillermo's job to keep everything grounded. If not for Guillermo, his vampire roommates would be dead by now. They depend on him not only for human food, but when Guillermo's Van Helsing roots become known, for protection as well. Guillermo also keeps the show itself grounded. With such over-the-top characters and stories, What We Do in the Shadows could easily lose the plot if it wasn't careful. Guillermo as the only human is the glue. He's the most three-dimensional part of the cast, a gay man who wants so badly to become a vampire so he'll belong somewhere, yet is also so good at killing them.

There's no sign of What We Do in the Shadows ending anytime soon, but the Season 5 finale showed us a series that may have reached its peak. Perhaps it'll go on for a few more years yet, but when it's time to say goodbye, if there's a spinoff to keep that world going, similar to how the series is a continuation of sorts of the 2014 movie, then there's only one character we need to follow. It's Guillermo de la Cruz who deserves all the attention. Just as he has kept What We Do in the Shadows cohesive, he's the choice to be the center of his own series as well.

The Vampires Can't Be Separated From Each Other

The funniest characters on What We Do in the Shadows will always be the vampires. Their clash of centuries old knowledge against the modern era has made for some of the most hilarious moments. Can anything top that Season 1 scene of Nandor shopping for party supplies, seeing crêpe paper, and being in awe because he thinks it's "creepy paper"? He's supposed to be a leader, or at least he thinks he is, but he's not the brightest bat in the bunch.

Laszlo (Matt Berry) and Nadja (Natasia Demetriou) are perfect together. They've been married for forever after Nadja bit the human Laszlo and turned him, but despite the years, they're still mad about each other. One episode last season had them damn near tearing the house apart with their boisterous lovemaking after having been apart for months. Then there's Colin Robinson (Mark Proksch). As an energy vampire, his boring droll is always good for a laugh, and few storylines have been better than when he died and came back as a baby with his adult head.

The problem as far as a spinoff goes is that they need each other. Nandor on his own would just be unbelievably sad. Where would he go? Who would take care of him? He needs the group. Laszlo and Nadja could never be separated. But even in a spinoff that keeps them together, what scenarios could you possibly put them in? They're so over-the-top in the best way possible that they'd steal every scene from anyone else. And as interesting a character as Colin Robinson is, he couldn't carry his own series. Not only would it exhaust him, it would the viewer as well. Colin Robinson's gimmick is funnier in small doses. To live with him episode after episode would diminish that. These four vampires are a collective — they need each other and always will.

Guillermo Needs To Get Out on His Own

Guillermo is the only one different from the rest. Yes, part of that is that he's human while everyone else only used to be. It goes further than that though. The vampires could have just walked off the set of Seinfeld for how self-centered their characters are. That's not Guillermo. He has not only a beating heart, but a caring one. He's selfless, doing all that he can not just to serve Nandor but the rest of the house as well. He never gets what he wants, to become a vampire like the rest of them, yet still he keeps going. These vampires are his friends. He truly loves them and cares about them, no matter how many times they call him Gizmo or Gumball.

As good of a person as Guillermo is, his current life is also holding him back. He wants to be a vampire so bad because he doesn't feel like he belongs anywhere else. Through five seasons, however, we've watched him grow from being timid to strong. He's a proud gay man who stands up for himself and speaks his mind. He has no problem telling anyone, even his own master, when they disappoint him. He always comes out on top in those moments, but the problem is that he's disappointed so often. He deserves happiness. Imagine Guillermo breaking off from his vampire pack and going out on his own, away from his home and the world he knows. He's like a baby bird now strong enough to leave the nest and fly. He could do anything, go anywhere — a spinoff with Guillermo would be a fascinating coming-of-age story.

A 'What We Do in the Shadows' Spin-off Could Explore Guillermo's Van Helsing Roots Fully

To add to that coming-of-age-quality is some high stakes (pun intended) action. There is more to Guillermo than just a confident young man. It was also revealed a few seasons ago that he has Van Helsing roots. Like the master vampire hunter, Guillermo can slay the undead with ease. He might look short and pudgy, but he's swift, a badass force to be reckoned with when the time calls for it. More than once he's had to save the lives of his vampire friends from the undead who want to kill them.

There is so much natural conflict born into that, a man whose best friends are vampires, but is also good at killing them. Does he go somewhere and live his Van Helsing bloodline, becoming a killer of villainous vampires? Every episode could be a new adventure. Does he befriend new vampires too? The back and forth of that drama and the dilemma would make for some fascinating television.

Season 5 of What We Do in the Shadows showed us why Guillermo is ready to be on his own. At the end of last season, frustrated by Nandor always turning him down, he went to someone else to turn him. His vampire dream had come true, but it wasn't as he expected. He was weak, unable to turn into a bat or fly. He had meager wings and could still go outside in the sunlight. He was barely a vampire at all due to his Van Helsing cells fighting off the infection. The season finale sees him drinking human blood and fully turning into a vampire. He surges with energy, completely loving it, until reality sets in: He'll have to kill humans. He can't do it — he's too empathetic. He sees a human as a person with thoughts and feelings, not a meal. It means so much to him that he confesses he'd rather be a human and is turned back into one.

For so many seasons, Guillermo's whole motivation was to become a vampire. That's gone now. Who is he without the dream which so long consumed him? What is left for him to do, other than clean up after his roommates, pine for Nandor's affection, and save their lives several more times? It's time for him to see the world, maybe even fall in love with someone who appreciates him. Guillermo can do just about anything it seems. He rarely fails. Give him his own spinoff when the time comes, and give fans a world with Guillermo de la Cruz where anything is possible.