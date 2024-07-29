The Big Picture Collider's Therese Lacson sat down with the cast and executive producer of FX's What We Do in the Shadows at SDCC 2024, ahead of Season 6.

What We Do in the Shadows Season 6 marks the final season for the series, which began in 2019.

EP Paul Simms and cast members Matt Berry, Kayvan Novak, Mark Proksch, and Kristen Schaal discuss the potential for spin-offs, what they took from set, character arcs, and more.

Season 6 of FX’s What We Do in the Shadows promises to deliver the final punchline to an already hilarious saga. The cheeky vampire comedy has charmed audiences by turning the classic bloodsucker trope on its head. While traditional vampire lore paints these creatures as menacing, life-draining fiends, What We Do in the Shadows takes it for a comedic spin. Sure, there are still vampires drinking blood, but the show thrives on its playful absurdity. From running gags to unexpected celebrity cameos, as fans reminisce about the show’s past five seasons, it’s clear that the show has earned a loyal following by keeping things fun and fresh.

With the final season of What We Do in the Shadows set to premiere this fall, Collider’s Therese Lacson chatted with executive producer Paul Simms and stars Matt Berry, Kayvan Novak, Mark Proksch, and Kristen Schaal at the Collider Studio during San Diego Comic-Con 2024. Check out our interview with the cast and crew in the player above, or read the full conversation below.

Will There Be More 'What We Do in the Shadows' in Our Future?

COLLIDER: Can you tease anything about this season as far as what kind of conclusion we're gonna get to this story?

PAUL SIMMS: It would be a very satisfying, very funny conclusion. But we made the whole season to sort of be like another season, where you don't have to see any of the seasons before. For the superfans, there are things that are paid off, but other than that, it's just a bunch of funny episodes and funny stuff happening, building to a very fun and funny conclusion.

Is there any room left over at the end of the season for future projects or endeavors in this world?

SIMMS: We haven't used it all up, but it's better to end too soon rather than too late, I think. But then again, since they're vampires and they don't age, theoretically, in 20 years, we could all get back together when we're all out of money and just really desperately need to have a reboot.

KRISTEN SCHAAL: I think she’s also suggesting spin-offs.

SIMMS: Yeah. Maybe.

The Cast Took Home Memorabilia from the ‘What We Do in the Shadows’ Set

For the cast, did you guys take anything from set on your last day when you guys wrapped? There's a lot of little things. I want the doll that Natasia has, but I feel like you probably couldn't run away with that very quickly.

MARK PROKSCH: Oh, I got one of the Colin prosthetic babies, and I've been stealing from the set the entire time. So I have a large collection of Shadows related mementos.

MATT BERRY: I've got the rug from the foyer as you walk in. That's in my London place. I had to have it professionally cleaned.

You just walked out with the rug one day?

BERRY: No, no, no. It was all sort of packed up for me.

SIMMS: It's an odd choice.

BERRY: I actually said it as a joke, and then it was taken seriously. It kind of headed its way back to London.

What about you, Kristen?

SCHAAL: I lucked out because one of the last scenes was being filmed in the library I was in, and they were taking the walls down as they yelled “wrap.” That was an emotional part of knowing that this is the last season—everybody was like, “And cut.” There was a portrait of Paul Rubin's vampire character and also a portrait of one of the writers, Stefani Robinson, dressed in an old-time outfit. I was able to grab those two. And a Guillermo frog. But don’t tell Harvey.

You guys are redecorating your own houses, I’m guessing.

SCHAAL: It's in my garage now. I'm actually not sure what to do with it, and neither is Stefani, but we'll figure it out.

‘What We Do in the Shadows’ Wraps Up Character Arcs in Final Season

Is there anything about your characters that you didn’t get to explore throughout the story? Now that we’re at the end, are there parts of their pasts, considering they’re vampires, that you wanted to learn more about?

BERRY: I don't think so. I think with my character, you saw it all. It was pretty much done and done and dusted as it should be. I was very content by the end.

PROKSCH: It would just be other storylines. I always wanted Colin to get into community theater. I think an improvisation class or something like that would have been fun. But as far as the character is concerned, there's not much more. The writers really did a great job of answering a lot of questions about these characters.

SCHAAL: I wanted to see her go into the real world a little more and have to relate to that sort of thing. But otherwise, no. Maybe some more make-out scenes. It'd be fun to try to kiss with fangs. I don't think I ever got to do that.

‘What We Do in the Shadows’ Leaves a Lasting Mark

What is the biggest impact that this show has had on you now that you're done with the project? Is there something that you're taking away from this that you didn't know before you came into it?

SIMMS: For me, I just never thought I'd be doing such a fun show after having been making TV for so long. I like all the shows I've worked on, but this one has been something so special. It's just been fun to do a show that's just about being funny. Also, I've never worked on a show before that had such great fans, fan reactions, fans doing their own art, and fans dressing up like the characters. That's super exciting.

SCHAAL: Doing a show where the joke is king has been so validating and refreshing to me. As a comedic actress, it's been like really good medicine. You gotta miss it.

