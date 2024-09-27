October is going to be a rough one for fans of the hilariously witty series, What We Do in the Shadows, as its sixth and final season arrives on the 21st. Over nearly half a dozen seasons, the undead living in the Vampire Residence in Staten Island have been keeping us alive with laughter. With a nearly perfect average score of 97% on Rotten Tomatoes, it’s going to absolutely destroy us to say goodbye when the time comes. The only good news for fans is that the comedy gold that’s written and performed in the show is always worth another watch through, especially since Hulu has all five seasons available for streaming ahead of the arrival of the sixth.

What We Do in the Shadows follows the adventures and exploits of three blood-sucking vampires, Laszlo (Matt Berry), Nadja (Natasia Demetriou) and Nandor (Kayvan Novak), their emotional vampire roommate Colin Robinson (Mark Proksch), and Nandor’s familiar Guillermo (Harvey Guillén), who all live in a dilapidated home in Staten Island. Shot in the style of a mockumentary, a camera crew follows the roommates around in their everyday activities and chronicles their relationships with one another, the outside world, and fellow vampires.

The series was created by Jemaine Clement (Flight of the Conchords), who previously co-penned a feature-length semi-version of the show with filmmaker Taika Waititi (Thor: Love and Thunder). Released in 2014, the movie was such a hit with fans that the pair decided to turn it into a series which would eventually celebrate its premiere in 2019. Over the last few years, the show’s popularity has only continued to grow, nabbing nominations at events like the Emmys and Critics’ Choice Awards left and right.

The Future of ‘What We Do in the Shadows’

Even though we don’t want to accept it, the inevitable ending of What We Do in the Shadows is just around the corner. We’re expecting the final season to take some wild twists and turns as Guillermo no longer wants to shed his human form to become part of the undead and The Guide (Kristen Schaal) has finally (maybe) proven herself to be a member of the gang.

During a conversation at San Diego Comic-Con, Collider’s Therese Lacson spoke with Berry, Schaal, Novak, and Proksch along with the show’s executive producer, Paul Simms. Teasing what was to come from the show’s final few episodes, Simms said that fans were in for “a very satisfying, very funny conclusion.” He added that there will be plenty of material in there for longtime followers but that it will also be newcomer friendly. As for what lies beyond the Season 6 finale, when asked about spin-offs, Simms gave a vague “Yeah. Maybe.”

Head over to Hulu to catch up on the first five seasons of What We Do in the Shadows now.

