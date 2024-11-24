What We Do in the Shadows is currently in the middle of its sixth (and sadly final) season on FX. Over the years, it has gone from a small series to an Emmy nominee with some of TV's funniest characters. But while it might be one of the best shows out there now, What We Do in the Shadows shouldn't have succeeded. It had the impossible task of being the spin-off of a popular instant cult classic feature film of the same name by Taika Waititi and Jemaine Clement. Clement might have been the one who created the series, but the idea of an Americanized version didn't sound appealing. Surely, it would just be a tame copycat that tried too hard to recreate the magic of the movie.

While What We Do in the Shadows was by no means a bad show in its first season, that's pretty much what we got. The characters' names and the location were different, but it was also an imitation of the movie. After the series started to take risks and let its characters go in wild new directions, What We Do in the Shadows found its own voice. Now, as we prepare to say goodbye, you could even argue that the show is better than the movie it originated from.

The 'What We Do in the Shadows' Movie Was a Vampire Story With a Hilarious Twist

Feature films about fanged bloodsuckers have been made for a century, so it takes a new twist to be set apart from everything that came before it. What We Do in the Shadows attempted to do that by being a comedy, but even that isn't so original. Taika Waititi and Jemaine Clement, who co-wrote and co-directed the film, had to go even further, and they did so with one of the best comedies of the last decade.

What We Do in the Shadows was set in their homeland of New Zealand and followed a trio of male vampires. They themselves were being followed by a documentary film crew, a trope that had become popular thanks to TV shows like The Office. Doing that risks playing into a style that's nearly overdone in comedy, but the What We Do in the Shadows movie made it work through its central characters. Viago (Waititi), Vladislav (Clement), and Deacon (Jonathan Brugh) are hundreds of years old, but they're funnier for their aloofness than they are scary for their abilities. They still struggle with the same things we mere mortals do, like deciding who's going to do what chores. In a time when audiences were sick to death of vampires (we're looking at you, Twilight), What We Do in the Shadows was a refreshingly smart take on a well-worn concept.

The 'What We Do in the Shadows' TV Series Followed Different Characters in Staten Island

When the news emerged that What We Do in the Shadows was going to become a TV series, it was difficult to muster up any initial excitement, even if Jemaine Clement happened to be the creator. The film was perfect as it was, and now it was going to be some little show on FX filled mostly with actors no one had ever heard of? The first season wasn't as great as the series is now, but it was still way funnier than it had any right to be, and it had some top-notch effects as well.

If there was any issue with Season 1, it was that it felt too much like the movie. The characters weren't the same, but you could see the shadows (pun intended) of who they came from. It was a bit similar to the American version of The Office in that first season, where it tried to be too much like Ricky Gervais' original series. Nandor (Kayvan Novak), who thinks he's a leader when he's completely clueless, came off as a mashup of Viago and Vladislav, both silly and completely unaware like the former, while also power hungry like the latter. As for Laszlo (Matt Berry), his obsession with sex rendered him closer to a mix between Vladislav and Deacon, a character at once confident and rebellious.

The series also offered a more expanded cast of characters, including a female vampire, Laszlo's wife Nadja (Natasia Demetriou), Nandor's familiar Guillermo (Harvey Guillén), and the droll energy vampire Colin Robinson (Mark Proksch). Still, it wasn't enough to get out from under the feature film because the first season's plot, with the vampires planning world domination, and even conflicts with werewolves, was closer to an expanded version of what the movie could have been, rather than something wholly original.

The 'What We Do in the Shadows' TV Show Has Succeeded Through Doing Its Own Thing

By the second season, What We Do in the Shadows went from being a series that was a constant reminder of a better movie to something that could stand on its own. It had no choice. Another season couldn't just imitate the first, which was already imitating something else. Just like NBC's version of The Office, the series needed to lean into who the characters were and let their actions create the story.

Success came from not just a reliance on the traditional vampires but What We Do in the Shadows's original characters. Guillermo (Guillén)is the heart of the series as a human familiar who desperately wants to become a vampire. It's a story element that could have easily just turned into a running gag, but further seasons added complexity to Guillermo's storyline. Nandor might not say it, but he doesn't want to turn Guillermo because he's afraid of losing him. As for Guillermo, he's not some weak human but the one who keeps everybody alive, even if they don't notice or appreciate him. On top of that, he's become the most intriguing character, thanks to story developments that reveal he's a Van Helsing and a badass vampire killer. Season 5 finally allowed him to become a vampire himself, and while the wrap-up of that storyline was underwhelming, its twists were equally suspenseful and hilarious.

The last several seasons have also seen Colin Robinson (Proksch) become a bigger star. He started off as a gimmick, the vampire with the boring modern name in his boring modern clothes, who drains humans of their energy by boring them to near death. It was an interesting idea, but Colin Robinson was the side character you cut to for a funny line while something else was going on. Later on, however, his character became the story. In Season 3 he actually died, but Season 4 brought him back as a baby, growing at a fast rate through infancy and his preteen years, all while Laszlo stayed home to take care of him. It was not only funny, with some amazing visual effects, but sweet to watch as well. Today, it's easy to watch What We Do in the Shadows and not feel the weight of the past holding it back. Its only expectations now, as it takes its final victory lap, are living up to what it has previously achieved in its own right.

New episodes of What We Do in the Shadows Season 6 are available to watch every week on FX and stream on Hulu.

