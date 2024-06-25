The Big Picture What We Find on the Road follows a young man on an emotional cross-country quest for his estranged father.

The movie highlights friendship, adventure, and self-discovery.

Director Chaysen Beacham makes an impressive debut with award-winning film.

Road trip movies are a staple of cinema, whether as hijinks-filled adventures with characters who bond on a lengthy drive or more dramatic features about healing, confronting personal demons, or presenting the current state of society, among other things. This September, Scatena & Rosner Films (S&R) will be releasing first-time director Chaysen Beacham's take on the genre, What We Find on the Road, in theaters, highlighting a coming-of-age story of a young man searching for his estranged father. Collider is excited to exclusively share the first trailer, which sets up a cross-country ride of a lifetime full of colorful characters, life-changing moments, and a lingering anxiety over what lies at the end of the drive.

The trailer begins with TJ (Finn Haney) getting much-needed advice from an old mechanic friend (Paul Guilfoyle) about taking advantage of the few opportunities he can get in a small town. Opportunity soon comes knocking when, on his 18th birthday, a stranger comes to give him the keys to a timeworn '68 convertible at the behest of his father, a rock star and ex-convict whom he hasn't seen since he was ten. The car is only half of his gift, though, as it comes with a challenge - to drive over 3,000 miles in it to find his dad. Not sure if it's a blessing or a curse at first, he finally resolves to take the car across the country, despite its flaws, to get the answers he seeks.

TJ won't be alone on his journey though, as his best friend Jake, played by The Midnight Club alum William Chris Sumpter, joins him as his road trip buddy for part of the way. Between the unreliable engine, the coffin welded to the floor of the trunk, and the unwanted police attention the car draws, he's quick to bow out, though, out of fear that TJ's father has more nefarious plans for them. It doesn't take long before he finds a new driving partner in Maeve (Katherine Laheen) whom he takes some time to enjoy the scenery with and share his fears about meeting his dad. Sparks fly between the two, but she bids him to see his journey to the end, no matter what lies ahead.

'What We Find on the Road' Fired Up Critics on the Festival Circuit

Although What We Find on the Road is Beacham's directorial debut, he's an experienced producer, notably working on 2022's The Call with Lin Shaye and Tobin Bell. He directed from a screenplay penned by documentarian and American Violet writer Bill Haney. Rounding out the cast is Ross Partridge, best known for his small-screen roles on Stranger Things and Daisy Jones & The Six.

The feature's tour along the festival circuit earlier this year was a major success, with plenty of critical acclaim and accolades earned along the way. Following screenings at 23 festivals around the world, Beachem's debut scored Best Lead Actor at the Pasadena International Film Festival, a Gold Remi Award at the World-Fest Houston International Film Festival, and Best Dramatic Feature Film at the Independent Filmmakers Showcase. General audiences will get the chance to see the acclaimed film themselves when What We Find on the Road hits theaters in the U.S. on September 20. Check out the exclusive trailer below.