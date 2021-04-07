With the success of 'Godzilla vs. Kong', Matt and Adam discuss what the theatrical landscape might look like after the pandemic.

This week on The Collider Podcast, we're talking about what the moviegoing landscape might look like in a post-COVID world. Given the success of Godzilla vs. Kong, it's clear that audiences are slowly making their way back to theaters, but what will theatrical landscape look like when so many studios are now betting on streaming? We discuss hybrid releases, why we think theaters are still a good draw, what it means for non-blockbusters, and more. We then finish up with Recently Watched.

