Mel Gibson may be best known as Braveheart, or the filmmaker behind The Passion of the Christ, but there was a time in which he did a romantic comedy alongside Helen Hunt called What Women Want, directed by romcom genius Nancy Meyers. The film will be hitting a new streamer, Paramount+, on February 1. The movie consists of Gibson, a womanizer by all stereotypes, being electrocuted in an accident, and rather than dying, he now has an odd ability… to hear the thoughts of women, and only women. The 2000 film, sporting an identical Critic's and Audience Score of 54% on the review aggregator Rotten Tomatoes. Other cast members joining Hunt and Gibson include Marisa Tomei, Judy Greer, and Sarah Paulson.

The official logline of What Women Want is as follows:

"Advertising executive Nick Marshall is as cocky as they come, but what happens to a chauvinistic guy when he can suddenly hear what women are thinking? Nick gets passed over for a promotion, but after an accident enables him to hear women's thoughts, he puts his newfound talent to work against Darcy, his new boss, who seems to be infatuated with him."

Nancy Meyers Is To Thank for Some of the 2000s Best Rom-Coms

Most know the name Nora Ephron, the mind that gave us Sleepless in Seatle, When Harry Met Sally, and You've Got Mail, (so basically keeping Meg Ryan booked and busy between the 80s and 90s), but another name that gave the 1990s and 2000s outstanding romantic comedies is Nancy Meyers. She's directed and written movies such as The Parent Trap, Something's Gotta Give, The Holiday, It's Complicated, and The Intern. The 1998 remake of The Parent Trap was actually Meyers' feature length directorial debut. That movie starred Lindsay Lohan as twins Hallie and Annie, with Dennis Quaid and Natasha Richardson playing their parents.

Meyers also wrote classic feel good movies of the 80s such as Baby Boom, and both Father of the Bride and Father of the Bride Part II. In 2020, there was supposed to be a full-fledged Father of the Bride Part III, with cast such as Steve Martin, Martin Short, Diane Keaton, and Kimberly Williams-Paisley returning, but the COVID-19 Pandemic dampened those plans. Instead, there was a COVID-19 era short film released, still written and directed by Meyers called Father of the Bride Part 3-ish.

What Women Want will hit Paramount+ on February 1. Stay with Collider for the latest updates.