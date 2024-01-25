The Big Picture Host John Quiñones will be joined by guest correspondents Sara Haines and W. Kamau Bell in the 16th season of What Would You Do?

The hidden camera show places unsuspecting people in bonkers scenarios to capture their reactions and put them in the hot seat.

Sara Haines is a co-host on The View and W. Kamau Bell is known for United Shades of America.

Since 2008, ABC and John Quiñones have been asking the question, What Would You Do? to unsuspecting everyday people. The hidden camera show has captured unbelievable moments that show off humanity at its finest and also its more questionable. With a new season just around the corner, we’re happy to debut an exclusive image of the team putting civilians to the test. That’s right - we said “team”. This time around, Quiñones will be joined by guest correspondents Sara Haines and W. Kamau Bell in the show’s unbelievable 16th season. Fans of daytime TV will undoubtedly recognize Haines from her current role as one of the co-hosts of The View, while Bell is a familiar face as the man standing at the helm of CNN’s United Shades of America.

For nearly two decades, What Would You Do? has traveled the country, placing hidden cameras in parks, restaurants, grocery stores, playgrounds, and anywhere else people congregate. Hiring actors to play out some absolutely bonkers scenarios - ranging from the ridiculous to the atrocious - the cameras catch the unknowing participants' reactions to the event and put them in the hot seat. At home, viewers watch from the safety of their living rooms knowing that Quiñones and the filming crew can’t get to them here (or can they?) all while the audience can imagine themselves caught up in the excitement and ask themselves: What Would You Do? From examples of discrimination to robbery, no topic is too off-course for the show to cover.

The Two New Faces of ‘What Would You Do?’

Before she pulled up a chair to join the likes of Whoopi Goldberg, Joy Behar, and the other women of The View, Haines was a correspondent for ABC News. Taking a brief hiatus from her stint on The View, she appeared alongside Michael Strahan in Strahan and Sara. But, when that came to an end, The View was happy to welcome Haines back with open arms, and she’ll continue to chat with the ladies while she joins What Would You Do? as a correspondent.

Sure to add a side of comedic relief to the hidden camera show, Bell’s ability to level with everyone he comes into contact with while also dropping jokes will undoubtedly come in handy in What Would You Do? While many of those interested in human relations productions will recognize him from his work on CNN’s explorative program, United Shades of America, the comedian also previously hosted a show on FXX titled Totally Biased with W. Kamau Bell. Stepping behind the camera to tackle one of the most-talked-about fallouts from the Me Too movement, Bell helmed and produced the 2022 docuseries, We Need to Talk About Cosby.

Check out the trio in action below in the first look image for Season 16 of the hidden camera show and tune in to ABC on February 18 to answer the question: What Would You Do?