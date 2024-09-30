The man, the myth, and the legend, John Quiñones is back in a Collider-exclusive trailer for the 17th season of What Would You Do? The world’s favorite hidden camera show will continue to put unsuspecting people to the test to find out what they’ll do when no one is watching. This time around, The View’s co-host, Sara Haines, returns as a correspondent and Quiñones’s partner in crime as the pair travel all around the country to surprise unknowing participants. Audiences can expect to travel to Colorado, New Jersey, Nevada, New York, and more with the pair as the ABC News Studios production rolls into another exciting season.

In today’s exclusive sneak peek, Quiñones is up to his old tricks, looking as polished and dapper as ever as he pops out of limousines, helicopters, and even from behind obstacles at a mini golf course to ask What Would You Do? Promising “the biggest and best season yet,” the recognizable host shocks unknowing participants everywhere he goes with his million-dollar smile. Teasing just a few of the uncomfortable situations folks will be put in this season, the trailer foreshadowed a woman cheating on her boyfriend and a slip-and-fall scam, with people morally pushed to the brink before the host steps out and reveals the cameras.

For more than a decade, Quiñones and his team have been traveling around the United States, popping out where you’d least expect them and putting audiences to the test. The show’s 16th season wrapped back in the spring and is still packing the heat, earning the bragging rights of being the number one program in its time slot for adults 25–54 years of age. And, that’s just the start, as even more people are tuning in, with viewership numbers continuing to grow from the previous season, teasing a hopeful similar scenario for Season 17.

What Else Does ABC News Studios Have Out Right Now?

While you’re waiting for What Would You Do? to arrive on ABC on October 7 or streaming the next day on Hulu, you can head to the streamer to catch a myriad of other titles from the top news destination. Currently, a new season of Impact x Nightline is airing, giving audiences a look into some of the hardest-hitting news stories of the year, with cases like Matthew Perry’s tragic death stepping into the spotlight. Shortly after the arrival of What Would You Do? Season 17 will be Scamanda, which will take the fan-favorite podcast and give it the docuseries treatment on October 9.

Check out the exclusive first look at What Would You Do? above, and tune in for the season premiere on October 7 with episodes streaming the next day on Hulu.

What Would You Do? Hidden cameras capture the reactions of ordinary people when faced with ethical dilemmas in public settings. Hosted by John Quiñones, the show explores human behavior and morality, sparking thought-provoking discussions on societal norms and values. Release Date February 26, 2008 Cast John Quiñones Main Genre Reality Seasons 16

