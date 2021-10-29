Tell any Shin Megami Tensei fan that the franchise has been somehow overshadowed in terms of popularity by its spinoff series, Persona, and chances are you’ll be met with some rather firm words. That’s not to say that many in the Shin Megami Tensei fanbase aren’t unaware of the phenomenon that Persona has become in the gaming space, but rather that they’d like to see their beloved franchise get the time in the spotlight that it deserves. For many, it seems like that time is quickly approaching, as Atlus readies Shin Megami Tensei V for release on November 11.

Many Shin Megami Tensei fans find themselves having to endure countless calls for Switch ports of Persona games, while in reality, they have a new game in the parent series ready for release right on the horizon. Without a doubt, there are new fans of the Persona series, of whom many have been clamoring for Persona 5 on the Switch for years now, that will now be able to get a taste of the series that their beloved franchise was born from. With all of that in mind, now seems like a perfect opportunity to get a better understanding of what to expect before jumping into the series for the first time, most notably regarding the similarities and the major differences between the two franchises.

1. A Darker Tone

Image Via Nintendo

One can’t deny that Persona deals with heavy subject matter. The opening hours of Persona 5 clearly showcase why exactly it got slapped with an M rating. However, its main draw is largely the relationships that the game revolves around, and because of that, there’s a lot of levity to be found. Not only that but the heavier elements that do make their way into the game are often broken up by lighter story beats. The same can't necessarily be said for Shin Megami Tensei, as a darker throughline is present through the majority of the game, both in its stories and its characters. This is probably one of the larger dividing lines between the two, and for those looking for something that takes on a darker tone, you should get a lot out of the main series.

Image Via Nintendo

Social links are one of the biggest draws in the latest Persona games, and probably the biggest hurdle that a lot of fans will have to get over when they’re taking the plunge into the world of mainline Shin Megami Tensei games. The fact of the matter is that you cannot go into these titles expecting the same type of character interactions that you’d find in Persona. In the Persona games, you’d slowly but surely get better acquainted with both your party members and other peripheral characters by hanging out with them and growing your bonds. You’d do this by seeking them out and taking part in activities like getting something to eat or watching movies. In the post-apocalyptic setting that is the Shin Megami Tensei titles, there isn’t time set aside to go out and grab a cup of coffee.

3. A Larger Focus on Dungeon Crawling and Combat

Image Via Nintendo

Persona fans aren’t unfamiliar with the idea of dungeons. Perfectly represented, specifically in the last two entries, Atlus has done a great job of contextualizing the dungeons of Persona into the overall main story. In games like Persona 3, you’d have something like Tartarus standing in your way, but the social links were still at the front of your mind. The same could be said for Mementos in Persona 5, as well as the main palaces. For many Persona fans, those dungeons would act as set dressing for the relationships between the rest of the characters, as you'd be looking forward to what would happen after your day of fighting rather than the dungeon itself. When it comes to Shin Megami Tensei​​​​​​, proper exploration and combat are at the forefront of the game, and you'll be spending a lot of time dungeon crawling.

4. A More Solitary Experience

Image Via Nintendo

Connecting to the last two points, while you travel with your friends through dungeons and areas in Persona, in Shin Megami Tensei you're largely on your own, at least as far as human companions are concerned. That’s not to say you’re completely by yourself, as the main focus is instead on the demons with who you travel alongside. While you’re sharing quips in combat and engaging in all-out attacks on enemies in Persona, that's not necessarily present here in the same way, though there are some traces. You’ll be making your way through dungeons, and at times it feels like a much more lonely, isolated experience. It’s a fitting change of pace, especially for the setting that the games take place in.

5. A Heavier Reliance on Your Demons

Image Via Nintendo

One of the great aspects of both series is the demon fusion system, which allows players to combine demons that they come across in the game and create another that has the possibility to be much more powerful, and with new abilities. Though this system is in Persona as well, in Shin Megami Tensei games it has a familiar, yet very different dynamic. In a game like Shin Megami Tensei III: Nocturne, for example, you’ll see how these differences are handled within the first couple of hours, as your demons are lined up alongside you just as if your friends were in the Persona games. Because of this, mechanics like demon negotiations and fusion feel even more important than normal, as you’ll be letting go of creatures that you’ve been literally fighting alongside.

Another example of the differences that can be seen is when you first come across Pixie in Nocturne. You’ll be running around and find her standing in the open, and when you have a conversation with her she’ll ask if you want her to join your party and help you along your journey; but not before she gives you some attitude. It’s really unlike anything else in many of the Persona games, and it highlights early on how important the demons are to the mainline series.

With it being available exclusively on the powerhouse console that is the Nintendo Switch, it seems like the latest entry in the long-running Shin Megami Tensei franchise is primed to become the breakout hit for the parent series. In the way that many other franchises have also seen large bumps in sales thanks to the console, most notably Animal Crossing, Fire Emblem, and Metroid Dread, many fans of Shin Megami Tensei are hoping for their time in the spotlight. Due to the major success that Persona has seen in the past handful of years, in particular with Persona 5, many newcomers will no doubt be coming into this franchise for the first time, and wondering why certain features are missing. Though there are certain aspects that will be instantly familiar, for those fans it’s best to understand that you might be missing some features, but at the same time also gaining many other great ones.

