For years, the Marvel Comics superhero Squirrel Girl was a one-off punchline. Only appearing in a handful of comics, she was often used as a gag whenever she did show up, like in her cameo in the 2006 Fantastic Four cartoon. In recent years, though, the character has begun to see a renaissance of sorts thanks to her first-ever solo comic book run, The Unbeatable Squirrel Girl, as well as appearances in the various kid's TV specials under the Marvel Rising banner. For one brief moment, though, it looked like Squirrel Girl was about to hit the next level of notoriety by getting to headline a live-action TV show entitled New Warriors.

That program never made it to air despite assembling a cast (including a performer to play Squirrel Girl) and forming long-term story plans that the show could follow for multiple seasons. Given that both Squirrel Girl and live-action TV programs based on Marvel characters have been on the rise in the last decade, it begs the question: What happened to the New Warriors TV show?

The ill-fated saga of New Warriors goes back to the Fall of 2016 when rumors began bubbling on the internet that Squirrel Girl was about to headline her own TV program. The Marvel Television division was in full swing at this point, with the outfit juggling multiple new seasons of high-profile Netflix programming a year plus other endeavors like Legion and Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D. With Marvel Television’s ambitions growing every day, it only made sense that the next character it would set its sights on was Squirrel Girl. She may not have been a household name, but sister company Marvel Studios had transformed the Guardians of the Galaxy from Z-list comic book characters to silver screen icons. Surely there was the potential here to do something similar.

With these qualities in mind, the final months of 2016 saw the news break that Marvel Television was committing to producing a New Warriors TV show starring Squirrel Girl for the network Freeform (which, like Marvel, was owned by Disney). This partnership furthered the relationship between Marvel and Freeform after the duo had recently partnered together to make a Cloak & Dagger program. Putting the show on Freeform also suggested this New Warriors project would be aimed at teenagers first and foremost. This was a demographic that the comedic college-aged Squirrel Girl would have no trouble appealing to.

By the summer of 2017, the cast for New Warriors had been finalized, with Milana Vayntrub taking on the lead role of Doreen Green/Squirrel Girl. The other principal superheroes rounding out the titular superhero team were Craig Hollis / Mister Immortal (Derek Theler), Dwayne Taylor / Night Thrasher (Jeremy Tardy), Robbie Baldwin / Speedball (Calum Worthy), Zach Smith / Microbe (Matthew Moy), and Deborah Fields / Debrii (Kate Comer). Shortly after this initial casting announcement, Keith David was also confirmed to be playing the recurring character Ernest Vigman, who the producers later revealed would’ve turned into M.O.D.O.K. over the show’s run.

Getting a big cast like this together would seem to indicate that New Warriors was well on its way to a television premiere. However, at the start of November 2017, just a little over a year after the project was first announced, Freeform revealed that it would no longer be airing New Warriors. This was a discouraging development, but initially, it didn’t seem to be the end of the world. The first news pieces covering this development revealed that there was positive buzz surrounding the pilot episode of New Warriors and that plans were already underway to find it a new home for a 2018 launch.

Freeform passing on New Warriors came just two months before the network announced a major change in the kind of programming it broadcast. Now more interested in more grounded shows about diverse perspectives, a superhero ensemble show starring a lady who could talk to squirrels wasn’t up Freeform’s alley anymore. Unfortunately, this began a new trend where New Warriors would constantly get undercut by corporate desires. By the middle of 2018, attempts to get the show onto Disney+ and Hulu had gone nowhere, while the re-shifting priorities of another big corporate arm of Disney were about to seal the fare of New Warriors.

2018 was a transformative year for Marvel Television. This was the beginning of the end for this division of Marvel, as the focus of TV shows based on Marvel characters began to shift exclusively towards making big-budgeted programming for Disney’s new pet project Disney+. Thus, Marvel Television programs began to get the ax left and right, including a wave of cancellations in the final months of 2018 for the various Marvel/Netflix programs like Daredevil. This trend would continue into 2019, when shows like The Gifted, Runaways, and Cloak & Dagger all bit the dust.

New Warriors never got officially axed during this timeframe, but watching the brakes get pumped on so many Marvel Television projects, it became clear that the outlook was not good for this show. Its fate was quietly sealed in September 2019, when The Hollywood Reporter revealed that the show was dead after failing to find a new broadcasting home. This came just a few months before the news that Marvel Television would be dissolved and absorbed into Marvel Studios. Now, all small-screen fare based on Marvel properties was expected to involve Marvel Cinematic Universe characters overseen by Kevin Feige and company.

Despite the first word of its title, New Warriors was seen as old business that had no place in the new landscape of Marvel TV programming. Of course, others involved in New Warriors have their own theories regarding why this show never made it to air. In September 2021, showrunner Kevin Biegel offered fans a peek at Squirrel Girl’s costume in the show but also offered a series of now-deleted tweets alleging that the reason the show never moved forward was because of its LGBTQIA+ content. Specifically, one executive at Marvel Television was allegedly against the program’s extremely pro-gay aesthetic and storytelling.

PinkNews reached out to Marvel regarding these allegations, with a company spokesperson claiming that these claims were inaccurate, that Marvel had always been supportive of New Warriors, and that the show’s demise was solely based on it not finding a broadcasting home. We’ll never truly know if this was a critical element in the demise of New Warriors, but the very existence of such allegations does reflect just how many varied elements could be claimed to be responsible for the show’s downfall.

Despite the intent to provide a lighter, more comedic TV counter to grim Marvel programs like Daredevil, New Warriors ended up being surrounded by all kinds of issues, particularly regarding changing attitudes at corporations. The ever-evolving nature of the television business at the end of the 2010s claimed the lives of many potential TV programs, including New Warriors. The biggest disappointment of this whole thing is that a lively humorous show like New Warriors sounded like the perfect next step for Squirrel Girl’s presence in pop culture.

Though this project went nowhere, that doesn’t mean all hope is lost for Squirrel Girl in terms of a live-action adaptation. If obscure Marvel characters like Shang-Chi or The Eternals can get big-budget movies, surely there’s room for a Disney+ miniseries based on the nuttiest superhero in the Marvel canon?

