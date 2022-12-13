From 'Fast & Furious 6' to 'The League of Extraordinary Gentlemen', here's everything leaving HBO Max in December 2022.

HBO Max has kicked off December strong with a lot of great shows returning to the streaming service, including His Dark Materials Season 3, Doom Patrol Season 4, and Season 2 of the Gossip Girl sequel series. And, not to mention, there are a whole lot of new movies coming to the platform as well, ranging from holiday fare like A Hollywood Christmas to the star-studded flick Amsterdam and the critically acclaimed Banshees of Inisherin.

However, even as we celebrate these new arrivals, December will also see some beloved titles leaving the service. 2021's Mortal Kombat has already left the service on December 8 and there's more on the way out. Of course, there's always a chance that they'll be back but for now, this will be your last chance to see most of these movies and shows on HBO Max. So here's a comprehensive list of all the titles announced to be leaving HBO Max in December 2022.

December 13

Spark: A Space Tail (2016)

December 29

Those Who Wish Me Dead (2021)

December 31

12 Rounds (2009)

12 Rounds 2 Reloaded (2013)

2 Guns (2013)

Africa (1999)

A Kind Of Murder (2016)

A Perfect Planet (2021)

A Simple Plan (1998)

Against The Ropes (2004)

Arbitrage (2012)

Babylon A.D. (2008)

Baggage Claim (2013)

Bend It Like Beckham (2002)

Blue Planet II (2017-2022)

Blue Planet: Seas of Life (2001)

Bringing Out The Dead (1999)

Chaplin (1992)

Collision Course (1989)

Damien Omen II (1978)

Damsel (2018)

Down Periscope (1996)

Down With Love (2003)

Dr. Dolittle: Tail To The Chief (2008)

Dynasties (2018-2020)

Extraction (2015)

Frozen Planet (2011-2012)

Fast & Furious 6 (2013)

Harlem Nights (1989)

Head Office (1985)

Highlander (1986)

Joyful Noise (2012)

Life (1999)

Life Story (1987)

Little Monsters (1989)

Losing Isaiah (1995)

Monster’s Ball (2001)

Nature’s Great Events (2009)

Odd Jobs (1986)

Omen IV: The Awakening (1991)

Ouija (2014)

Planet Earth (2006)

Planet Earth II (2016)

Real Steel (2011)

Ricochet (1991)

Rocket Science (2007)

Romancing The Stone (1984)

Sabotage (2014)

Serengeti (2019)

Serengeti II (2021)

Seven Worlds, One Planet (2019)

Space Chimps (2010)

Space Chimps 2: Zartog Strikes Back (2010)

Starter For 10 (2006)

Sweet Dreams (1985)

Switch (1991)

That Awkward Moment (2014)

The Chosen (1981)

The Clearing (2004)

The Counselor (2013)

The Final Conflict (1981)

The Flight Of The Phoenix (1965)

The Hitcher (1986)

The Hunt (2020)

The Jewel Of The Nile (1985)

The League Of Extraordinary Gentlemen (2003)

The Mating Game (2021)

The Omen (2006)

The Order (2003)

The World’s End (2013)

The X-Files: I Want To Believe (2008)

Thor: Tales Of Asgard (2011)

Thoroughbreds (2017)

Voyagers (2021)