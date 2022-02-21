Your last chance to watch 'Beverly Hills Cop,' 'The Color Purple,' and 'Event Horizon' on the streamer.

As the month of February draws to a close, it also brings with it a number of films leaving the popular streaming site, HBO Max. The only upside to all these films leaving the streamer is that that means come March, there will be a whole new crop of films to enjoy on the streamer. But for now, you have about a week left to enjoy these films. Take a peek at what is leaving in February and adjust your schedule accordingly!

Leaving February 11:

Dunkirk, 2017 (HBO)

Leaving February 25:

Blade Runner 2049, 2017 (HBO)

Leaving February 27:

Epic Movie, 2007 (Extended Version) (HBO)

Leaving February 28:

Image via Columbia Pictures

13 Going On 30, 2004 (HBO)

300: Rise of an Empire

1968

The 2000s

A Hijacking, 2012 (HBO)

Amanpour: Sex & Love Around the World

American Dynasties: The Kennedys

American Style

Amistad

Annabelle Comes Home

Anthony Bourdain: Parts Unknown

Any Given Sunday

Beverly Hills Cop, 1984 (HBO)

Beverly Hills Cop II, 1987 (HBO)

Beverly Hills Cop III, 1994 (HBO)

Beyond Reasonable Doubt

Brown Sugar, 2002 (HBO)

The Bush Years: Family. Duty. Power.

The Cell 2, 2009 (HBO)

Charlotte's Web, 2006 (HBO)

Chasing Life with Sanjay Gupta

The Cider House Rules, 1999 (HBO)

CNN Special: The Trump Insurrection

The Color Purple

Constantine

Cradle 2 the Grave

Crazy Rich Asians

Crimes of the Century

The Curse of La Llorona

Dead Again, 2017 (HBO)

Dead Wives Club, Season 1

Dear Christmas

Death Row Stories, Season 1-5

Detour, 2016 (HBO)

The Diary of a Teenage Girl

The Disappearance of Alice Creed

Drinking Buddies, 2013 (HBO)

The Eighties

The End: Inside The Last Days of the Obama White House

Event Horizon, 1997 (HBO)

Fast Company, 1979 (HBO)

Feast Of Love, 2007 (HBO)

Flawless,2007 (HBO)

Finding Jesus: Faith, Fact, Forgery

First Ladies

Forensic Files II, Season 1

Fun Size, 2012 (HBO)

The Gallows, 2015 (HBO)

Gangs Of New York, 2002 (HBO)

Gigli

Godzilla: King of the Monsters

The Good German, 2006 (HBO)

The Good Heart, 2009 (HBO)

The Goonies

The Great Gatsby, 2013 (HBO)

Hell in the Heartland: What Happened to Ashley and Lauria?

The Hitchhiker's Guide To The Galaxy, 2005 (HBO)

The History of Comedy

How It Really Happened, Season 1-5

How To Deal, 2003 (HBO)

Imperium, 2016 (HBO)

The Hunt with John Walsh

Independence Day, 1996 (Special Edition Extended Version) (HBO)

It: Chapter 2

Keeping The Faith, 2000 (HBO)

The Killer Truth

Kong: Skull Island

Lady In The Water, 2006 (HBO)

The Legend of Bagger Vance

Less Than Zero, 1987 (HBO)

Lincoln: Divided We Stand

Lovelace

Macbeth

Menace II Society

Movie 43, 2013 (HBO)

Mo Willems Storytime Shorts!

The Movies

Mr. Nobody, 2009 (Extended Version) (HBO)

Muriel's Wedding, 1994 (HBO)

My Golden Days, 2015 (HBO)

National Lampoon's Dorm Daze 2: College at Sea, 2006 (Unrated Version) (HBO)

The Neverending Story II The Next Chapter, 1990 (HBO)

The Nineties

The Nun

Nurse 3D, 2013 (HBO)

Ocean’s Eight

One Hour Photo, 2002 (HBO)

Ouija Origin Of Evil, 2016 (HBO)

Paddington 2

Parental Guidance, 2012 (HBO)

The People v. The Klan

The Photograph, 2020 (HBO)

Pitch Perfect, 2012 (HBO)

Pope: The Most Powerful Man In History

Prime, 2005 (HBO)

Prince Avalanche, 2013 (HBO)

Race for the White House, Season 1

Ready Player One

The Redemption Project

The Return Of The Living Dead, 1985 (HBO)

A Return to Salem’s Lot

Rush Hour

Rush Hour 2

Rush Hour 3

Seeking A Friend For The End Of The World, 2012 (HBO)

Set Up, 2011 (HBO)

Severance, 2006 (HBO)

The Seventies

Showdown In Little Tokyo, 1991 (HBO)

Something’s Killing Me

Space Cowboys

Stanley Tucci: Searching for Italy

The Story of Late Night

Image via Warner Bros.

Tim Burton’s Corpse Bride

Tricky Dick

Ultraviolet

United Shades of America, Season 1-6

Unmasking a Killer

Valentine’s Day

Vegas Vacation

Vengeance: Killer Coworkers

Vengeance: Killer Lovers

Vengeance: Killer Neighbors

Very Scary People, Season 1

Very Scary People, Season 2

Vice, 2018 (HBO)

Wendy, 2020 (HBO)

We Will Rise: Michelle Obama’s Mission to Educate Girls Around the World

Where the Wild Things Are

The Windsors: Inside The Royal Dynasty

The Wonder List With Bill Weir

Zombieland

The Best Movies on HBO Max Right Now There's a little something for everyone.

Read Next

Share Share Tweet Email