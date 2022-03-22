From '8 Mile' to 'Bill & Ted,' catch these flicks before they leave HBO Max in March 2022

As the month comes to a close, that means it is time for programming to switch over on streaming services. This month, HBO Max is losing some classics, like Bill and Ted's Excellent Adventure and its sequel, Bogus Journey; Steve Martin-starrer Dirty Rotten Scoundrels; Academy Award-winning 8 Mile, starring Eminem; and the Sam Raimi horror-comedy classic Evil Dead 2. So pop some popcorn and settle down with some of these movies before they leave the streamer at the end of the month.

TITLES LEAVING HBO MAX IN MARCH:

8 Mile, 2002 (HBO)

A Royal Affair, 2012 (HBO)

Ballet 422, 2014 (HBO)

Best Man Down, 2012 (HBO)

Bill And Ted's Bogus Journey, 1991 (HBO)

Bill And Ted's Excellent Adventure, 1989 (HBO)

Blindness, 2008 (HBO)

Blood Father, 2016 (HBO)

Broken City, 2013 (HBO)

Client 9: The Rise And Fall Of Eliot Spitzer, 2010 (HBO)

Darkness Falls, 2003 (HBO)

Dinner For Schmucks, 2010 (HBO)

Dirty Rotten Scoundrels, 1988 (HBO)

Dr. Dolittle Million Dollar Mutts, 2009 (HBO)

Dreamgirls, 2006 (HBO)

Drop Zone, 1994 (HBO)

Evil Dead 2, 1987 (HBO)

Fear, 2005 (HBO)

Firestarter, 1984 (HBO)

Happily N'Ever After 2: Snow White, 2009 (HBO)

Happily N'Ever After, 2007 (HBO)

Herbie: Fully Loaded, 2005 (HBO)

I Am Number Four, 2011 (HBO)

Imagine That, 2009 (2009)

In & Out, 1997 (HBO)

Joe, 2014 (HBO)

Johnny English Strikes Again, 2018 (HBO)

Kicking & Screaming, 2005 (HBO)

La Odisea De Los Giles, 2019 (HBO)

Lina From Lima, 2019 (HBO)

Marathon Man, 1976 (HBO)

Miracle On 34th Street, 1994 (HBO)

Moonrise Kingdom, 2012 (HBO)

New In Town, 2009 (HBO)

Night Catches Us, 2010 (HBO)

Norbit, 2007 (HBO)

Pepito, 2020 (HBO)

Proof Of Life, 2000 (HBO)

Slipping Into Darkness, 1971 (HBO)

Sliver, 1993 (Extended Version) (HBO)

Strange But True, 2019 (HBO)

Take Me Home Tonight, 1986 (HBO)

Talk To Me, 1985 (HBO)

Ted, 2012 (Unrated Version) (HBO)

The Bourne Legacy, 2012 (HBO)

The Campaign, 2012 (Extended Version) (HBO)

The Devil's Double, 2011 (HBO)

The Eichmann Show, 2015 (HBO)

The Evil Dead, 1983 (HBO)

The High Note, 2020 (HBO)

The King Of Staten Island, 2020 (HBO)

The Man With The Iron Fists, 2012 (Unrated Version) (HBO)

The Rite, 2011 (HBO)

The Running Man, 1987 (HBO)

The Serenade, 1939 (HBO)

The Watcher, 2000 (HBO)

Tully, 2018 (HBO)

War, 2007 (HBO)

