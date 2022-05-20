It's so hard to say goodbye...

The end of the month is upon us, and with it, a new crop of films leaving HBO Max. There will always be something good to watch on HBO Max, but if you are prioritizing, you may want to check out some of these films, before they leave the streamer.

Leaving May 14:

Cry Wolf, 2005 (Extended Version) (HBO)

Leaving May 24:

Cinderella Man, 2005 (Extended Version)

The 40-Year-Old Virgin, 2005 (Director’s Cut) (HBO)

Leaving May 25:

Curious George, 2006 (HBO)

Two For The Money, 2005 (HBO)

Leaving May 27:

Doom, 2005 (HBO)

Pride & Prejudice, 2005 (HBO)

Leaving May 31:

27 Dresses, 2008 (HBO)

The Animal, 2001 (HBO)

A Perfect Murder, 1998 (HBO)

A Very Brady Sequel, 1996 (HBO)

Adult Beginners, 2014 (HBO)

Army Of Darkness, 1992 (HBO)

Image via Universal Pictures

Billy Elliot, 2000

Bully, 2001 (HBO)

Changing Lanes, 2002 (HBO)

Clueless, 1995 (HBO)

Control Room, 2004 (HBO)

Cymbeline, 2014 (HBO)

Dead Heat, 1988 (HBO)

Dirty Pretty Things, 2002 (HBO)

Doctor Dolittle, 1998 (HBO)

Doubt, 2008

Dr. Dolittle 2, 2001 (HBO)

Enough Said, 2013 (HBO)

Extract, 2009 (HBO)

Fatal Attraction, 1987

Frontera, 2014 (HBO)

Gloria, 1999 (HBO)

Godsend, 2004 (HBO)

How To Be Single, 2016

Insomnia, 2002 (HBO)

Iris, 2001 (HBO)

It Takes Two, 1995 (HBO)

Killerman, 2019 (HBO)

Leonard Cohen: I'm Your Man, 2005 (HBO)

Love And A .45, 1994 (HBO)

Mama, 2013 (HBO)

Mindhunters, 2004 (HBO)

Phone Booth, 2002 (HBO)

Princess Kaiulani, 2009 (HBO)

Pulse, 2001 (HBO)

Rubber, 2010 (HBO)

Speed, 1994

Stoker, 2013

Super Capers, 2009 (HBO)

The Answer Man, 2009 (HBO)

The Benchwarmers, 2006 (HBO)

The Conspirator, 2010 (HBO)

The Forgotten, 2004 (HBO)

The Good Doctor, 2011 (HBO)

The Grifters, 1990 (HBO)

The Italian Job, 2003 (HBO)

The Lawnmower Man, 1992 (HBO)

The Rules Of Attraction, 2002 (HBO)

The Witches Of Eastwick, 1987

The Wolfpack, 2015 (HBO)

The Wrecking Crew!, 2008 (HBO)

This Is 40, 2012

Troll Hunter, 2010 (HBO)

Two Lovers, 2008 (HBO)

The Two Jakes, 1990

Viva, 2007 (HBO)

War Horse, 2011

War On Everyone, 2016 (HBO)

World's Greatest Dad, 2009 (HBO)

Wristcutters: A Love Story, 2006 (HBO)

The Best Movies on HBO Max Right Now

Read Next

Share Share Tweet Share Email

About The Author Alyse Wax (66 Articles Published) Alyse Wax has written three books: “Curious Goods: Behind the Scenes of Friday the 13th: The Series,” which has nothing to do with the films; “The World of IT,” about the scary clown, not information technologies; and “Creepy Bitches,” a collection of essays about horror by women in horror. More From Alyse Wax

Subscribe to our newsletter Sign up for Collider's newsletter for exclusive news, features, streaming recommendations and more Click here to subscribe