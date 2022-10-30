HBO Max is going into November with a bunch of great shows returning to the streaming service, including the DC series Titans with its Season 4 and The Sex Lives of College Girls Season 2. There are also some beloved movies being added to the catalog including (500) Days of Summer, the Harry Potter franchise (everything from Harry Potter and the Sorcerer's Stone to Deathly Hallows: Part 2), and the holiday season comedy classic National Lampoon's Christmas Vacation. But hey, this article isn't titled "What's Coming to HBO Max", is it?

As with every month, November will also see a number of titles leaving the service. And that includes a whole lot of popular films like The Hobbit: The Battle of the Five Armies, Freddy vs. Jason, Christopher Nolan's Dunkirk, and the A Nightmare on Elm Street franchise. While we gear up to say goodbye to them, here's a comprehensive list of every title announced to be leaving HBO Max in November 2022 so you can put together your watchlist ahead of their departure. But don't wait too long, because there's no telling if or when any of these titles may return to the streaming service. Tick-tock, tick-tock...

November 2

The Hobbit: The Battle of the Five Armies (2014)

November 8

Food Wars! Shokugeki no Soma Season 5 (Dubbed and Subtitled)

November 11

Dunkirk (2017)

November 13

Hard Knocks: In Season: The Indianapolis Colts

November 16

Godzilla vs. Kong (2021)

November 25

Ernie & Joe: Crisis Cops (2019)

Inside Man (2006)

November 27

Anna Karenina (2012)

November 30

42 (2013)

2021 Rock & Roll Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony

21 & Over (2013)

All the Pretty Horses (2000)

Arsenal (2017)

The Aviator (2004)

The Bank Job (2008)

Being There (1979)

Black Dynamite (2009)

Breakdown (1997)

Bushwhacked (1995)

Butterfield 8 (1960)

Chain Lightning (1950)

Child 44 (2015)

Days Of Thunder (1990)

Doctor Dolittle (1967)

Domino (2005)

Dr. Dolittle 3 (2006)

Dying Young (1991)

Exorcist II: The Heretic (1977)

Fast Company (1979)

Fatal Attraction (1987)

Freddy vs. Jason (2003)

Freddy’s Dead: The Final Nightmare (1991)

Friday the 13th (1980)

Full Metal Jacket (1987)

Gaslight (1944)

Girl Most Likely (2012)

Godzilla (1998)

Gypsy (1963)

Hart's War (2002)

Hasta Que La Boda Nos Separe (2020)

He’s Just Not That Into You (2009)

How to Survive a Plague (2012)

It’s Always Fair Weather (1955)

Ivanhoe (1952)

Jack The Giant Slayer (2013)

Jackie Brown (1997)

La Leyenda Negra (2020)

Life Partners (2014)

Masters Of The Universe (1987)

Midnight Family (2019)

My Days Of Mercy (2017)

News Of The World (2020)

A Nightmare on Elm Street 2: Freddy's Revenge (1985)

A Nightmare on Elm Street 3: Dream Warriors (1987)

A Nightmare on Elm Street 5: The Dream Child (1989)

A Nightmare on Elm Street (1984)

A Nightmare on Elm Street (2010)

Objective, Burma! (1945)

Out of the Past (1947)

Percy Jackson: Sea Of Monsters (2013)

Perfect Stranger (2007)

Poltergeist (1982)

Promising Young Woman (2020)

R.I.P.D. (2013)

Racer And The Jailbird (2017)

Remember Me (2010)

Return To House On Haunted Hill (2007)

Runner Runner (2013)

Selena (1997)

The Singing Nun (1966)

Snitch (2013)

A Star is Born (1954)

Sunrise at Campobello (1960)

Surrogates (2009)

Tim Burton’s Corpse Bride (2005)

The Aviator (2004)

The Day After Tomorrow (2004)

The Happening (2008)

The Hobbit: An Unexpected Journey (2012)

The Incredible Burt Wonderstone (2013)

The Legend Of Hercules (2014)

The Night House (2020)

The Truman Show (1998)

Tristan & Isolde (2006)

The Two Jakes (1990)

Unfinished Song (2012)

Unforgiven (1992)

W. (2008)

Waiting To Exhale (1995)

Wes Craven’s New Nightmare (1994)

What Bitch? (2020)

Wicker Park (2004)

XXX (2002)

XXX: State of the Union (2005)

Young Guns (1988)

Young Guns II (1990)