HBO Max giveth, and HBO Max taketh away. WarnerMedia's streaming service has become a big go-to for new movies this year thanks to the day-and-date streaming release of the biggest Warner Bros. movies, but the catch is they're only available for a 31-day window during their initial streaming release, which means you also want to keep an eye on what's leaving HBO Max if you're running behind on the latest releases.
In October, two recently debuted films are leaving: Clint Eastwood's neo-western Cry Macho and James Wan's gloriously deranged horror film Malignant. Trust me, if you haven't caught Malignant yet, you absolutely need to see Wan's wild new horror original before it's gone, and you've got until October 10 to watch it online.
And of course, there are also all the regular comings and goings of library streaming titles. If you're looking to watch more Spooky Season favorites before they're gone, Abraham Lincoln: Vampire Hunter, Dreamcatcher, It, the Final Destination movies, The Conjuring 2, Freaks, Thirteen Ghosts, and The Witches all leave HBO Max in October, but the good news is they don't expire until the end of the month!
Check out the complete list of what's leaving HBO and HBO Max this month below.
Leaving October 10
Malignant, 2021
Leaving October 11
Meatballs, 1979
Leaving October 17
Cry Macho, 2021
Leaving October 18
The ABCs of Back to School: A CNN/Sesame Street Town Hall for Families, 2020
Sabrina: Magic of the Red Rose, 2015
Leaving October 20
HBO First Look: The Eyes of Tammy Faye, 2021 (HBO)
Leaving October 25
The Artist, 2011
Leaving October 27
The Hangover Part III, 2013
Leaving October 28
Tracey Ullman's Show, (HBO)
Leaving October 31
Abraham Lincoln: Vampire Hunter, 2012 (HBO)
A Little Princess, 1995 (HBO)
All Is Lost, 2013 (HBO)
All-Star Superman, 2011
Alpha And Omega: Journey To Bear Kingdom, 2017 (HBO)
Alpha And Omega: The Big Fureeze, 2016 (HBO)
Antwone Fisher, 2002 (HBO)
A Star Is Born, 1976
A Time To Kill, 1996
Backdraft, 1991 (HBO)
Bad Education, 2004
Bandits, 2001 (HBO)
Barefoot, 2014 (HBO)
Batteries Not Included, 1987 (HBO)
Battleship, 2012 (HBO)
Black Dynamite, 2009
Blood And Wine, 1997 (HBO)
Broken Embraces, 2009
Cats & Dogs, 2001
Cesar Chavez, 2014 (HBO)
Chasing Amy, 1997 (HBO)
Christmas In Compton, 2012
Clerks, 1994 (HBO)
Conspiracy Theory, 1997
Cool Hand Luke, 1967
Critters 4, 1992
Darkest Hour, 2017 (HBO)
Dirt, 2017
Dirty Harry, 1971
Dreamcatcher, 2003
El Pacto (aka The Pact), 2018 (HBO)
Empire Of The Sun, 1987
Eulogy, 2004 (HBO)
Final Destination, 2000
Final Destination 2, 2003
Final Destination 3, 2006
Final Destination 5, 2011
Firewall, 2006
Flight Of The Intruder, 1991 (HBO)
Flying Leathernecks, 1951
Frantic, 1988
Freaks, 1932
Ghoulies, 1985 (HBO)
Ghoulies II, 1987 (HBO)
Gone Baby Gone, 2007
Good Morning, Vietnam, 1987 (HBO)
Gothika, 2003
Gun Crazy, 1950
High Fidelity, 2000 (HBO)
House Of Wax, 2005
How To Be A Latin Lover, 2017
How To Be Single, 2016 (HBO)
How To Make An American Quilt, 1995 (HBO)
I'm So Excited!, 2013
Ice Age: Continental Drift, 2012 (HBO)
Immigration Tango, 2011 (HBO)
Irresistible, 2020 (HBO)
It, 2017 (HBO)
Jay And Silent Bob Strike Back, 2001 (HBO)
Just Before I Go, 2015 (HBO)
King Kong, 1976 (HBO)
Lars And The Real Girl, 2007 (HBO)
Lego Dc Batman: Family Matters, 2019
Lego Dc Shazam: Magic And Monsters!, 2020
Long Gone By, 2019 (HBO)
Magnum Force, 1973
Man Up, 2015 (HBO)
Mccabe And Mrs. Miller, 1971
Message Erased, 2019 (HBO)
Monkey Shines, 1988 (HBO)
Nitro Circus: The Movie 3D, 2012 (HBO)
Norbit, 2007 (HBO)
One More Time, 2016 (HBO)
Pajaros De Verano (aka Birds Of Passage)2019 (HBO)
Pale Rider, 1985
Pepi, Luci, Bom Y Otras Chicas Del Monton, 1980
Professor Marston & The Wonder Women, 2017
Red Dawn, 1984 (HBO)
Risky Business, 1983 (HBO)
Santa Buddies, 2009 (HBO)
Save The Last Dance, 2001 (HBO)
Save The Last Dance 2, 2006 (HBO)
School Dance, 2014 (HBO)
Serpico, 1974 (HBO)
Snow Buddies, 2008 (HBO)
Something To Talk About, 1995
Space Buddies, 2009 (HBO)
Spawn, 1997
Stand Up Guys, 2013 (HBO)
Sudden Impact, 1983
Summer Rental, 1985 (HBO)
The Bucket List, 2007
The Color Purple, 1985
The Conjuring 2, 2016
The Dead Pool, 1988
The Debt, 2011 (HBO)
The Family Man, 2000 (HBO)
The Final Destination, 2009
The Five-Year Engagement, 2012 (Alternate Version) (HBO)
The Fugitive, 1993
The Great Caruso, 1951
The Human Voice, 2020
The Imaginarium Of Doctor Parnassus, 2009
The Kingdom, 2007 (HBO)
The Last Mimzy, 2007
The Lego Batman Movie, 2017
The Sand Pebbles, 1966 (HBO)
The Shack, 2017 (HBO)
The Shadow, 1994 (HBO)
The Skin I Live In, 2011
The Switch, 2010
The Tuxedo, 2002 (HBO)
The Voices, 2015 (HBO)
The Quiet Ones, 2014 (HBO)
The Witches, 1990
Thirteen Ghosts, 2001
Troy, 2004
Trust Me, 2014 (HBO)
Volver, 2006
Wait Until Dark, 1967
Westworld (Movie), 1973
When Harry Met Sally, 1989
Women On The Verge Of A Nervous Breakdown, 1988
XXX: State Of The Union, 2005
