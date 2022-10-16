From 'Annabelle: Creation' to 'The Blair Witch Project', here's everything leaving HBO Max this month. Tick, tick...

So far in October 2022, HBO Max has delivered some great episodes of the Game of Thrones prequel series House of the Dragon, added some great movies to their library, and is all set to begin a new season of The White Lotus in just a little while. But, as always, a new month also means more titles leaving the streaming service and this time, there are some great horror and comedy picks that you'll want to see before they're gone, not to mention two of Tom Hanks' Robert Langon movies and some great classics. Some of these titles have already left the service so time's a-wasting!

Here's everything leaving HBO Max this October:

Leaving October 6

If I Can’t Have Love I Want Power (2021)

Leaving October 7

The God of High School

Leaving October 14

Point Break (2015)

Tom and Jerry (2021)

Leaving October 18

The Price of Freedom (2021)

Leaving October 19

Annabelle: Creation (2017)

Leaving October 25

The Bronx (2019)

Leaving October 31

28 Days Later (2002)

28 Weeks Later (2007)

71 (2014)

A Cry in the Dark (1988)

All My Life (2020)

America, America (1963)

American Pastoral (2016)

Anchors Aweigh (1945)

Angels and Demons (2009)

Angels in the Outfield (1994)

Anger Management (2003)

Assassins (2014)

Basic Instinct 2: Risk Addiction (2006)

Blood on the Moon (1948)

Blood Ties (2013)

Book of the Shadows: Blair Witch 2 (2000)

Breaking Away (1979)

Bridget Jones: The Edge of Reason (2004)

Capote (2005)

Captain Blood (1935)

Chappelle’s Show (Season 1-2)

Chateau Vato (2020)

Coma (1978)

Crossing Delancey (1988)

David Copperfield (1935)

De Lo Mio (2019)

Deception (2008)

Domino (2019)

Elvis: That’s The Way It Is (1970)

Equilibrium (2002)

Evolution (2001)

Extremely Loud & Incredibly Close (2011)

Father of the Bride (1950)

Fire With Fire (2012)

Flying Leathernecks (1951)

Good News (1947)

Goodbye Mr. Chips (1969)

Guess Who (2005)

Half Brothers (2020)

Hall Pass (2011)

Happily N’Ever After (2006)

Happily N’Ever After 2 (2009)

Hard Rain (1998)

Harley Davidson And The Marlboro Man (1991)

High Fidelity (2000)

Hooper (1978)

Hostel (2005)

House of 1,000 Corpses (2003)

Ice Station Zebra (1968)

Igby Goes Down (2002)

Inside Amy Schumer

Jason Goes to Hell: The Final Friday (1993)

Jerry Maguire (1996)

Key & Peele

Key Largo (1948)

Kin (2018)

Linda and the Mockingbirds (2020)

Lisztomania (1975)

Little Women (1994)

Machine Gun Preacher (2011)

Master Of Disguise (2002)

McCabe and Mrs. Miller (1971)

Modern Problems (1981)

Moonstruck (1987)

Mr. Magorium’s Wonder Emporium (2007)

Mrs. Brown, You’ve Got a Lovely Daughter (1968)

My Favorite Year (1982)

Nathan For You

Night Moves (1975)

Night Owls (2015)

North Dallas Forty (1979)

Now, Voyager (1942)

On the Town (1949)

One Flew Over the Cuckoo’s Nest (1975)

Original Sin (2001)

Outbreak (1995)

Pecado Original (2018)

Porno Para Principiantes (Porno For Newbies) (2018)

Protocol (1984)

Racing Stripes (2005)

Reno 911!

Room for One More (1952)

Runaway Train (1985)

Say Anything… (1989)

Six Degrees Of Separation (1993)

Snakes on a Plane (2006)

Speedway (1968)

Splendor in the Grass (1961)

Stephen King’s Cat’s Eye (1985)]

Terminator 3: Rise of the Machines (2003)

Terminator Salvation (2009)

The Assignment (2016)

The Bachelor and the Bobby Soxer (1947)

The Blair Witch Project (1999)

The Charge of the Light Brigade (1968)

The Cincinnati Kid (1965)

The Command (2018)

The Confirmation (2016)

The Da Vinci Code (2006)

The Dark Half (1993)

The Devil’s Reject (2005)

The Falcon And The Snowman (1985)

The Final Cut (2004)

The Great American Pastime (1956)

The Hunger (1983)

The Legend of the Zorro (2005)

The Mighty Quinn (1989)

The Mystery of the Wax Museum (1933)

The Notebook (2004)

The Pact (2012)

The Perfect Storm (2000)

The Perks of Being a Wallflower (2012)

The Postman Always Rings Twice (1946)

The Postman Always Rings Twice (1981)

The Public Enemy (1931)

The Purge (2013)

The Replacements (2000)

The Sapphires (2012)

The Satanic Rites of Dracula (1973)

The Sisterhood of the Traveling Pants (2005)

The Sisterhood of the Traveling Pants 2 (2008)

The Spirit (2008)

The Switch (2010)

The Taking of Pelham 123 (2009)

The Wolverine (2013)

Thelma & Louise (1991)

This is Elvis (1981)

Top Secret! (1984)

Una Semana (2017)

Viva Las Vegas (1964)

W.E. (2011)

War (2007)

What Ever Happened to Baby Jane? (1991)

William Faulkner’s The Long, Hot Summer (1958)

Woodstock: The Director’s Cut (1994)

Zoo Animals (2018)

Read More About the Best Movies and Shows on HBO Max: