Streaming giveth and streaming taketh away, which means it's once again time to update your queue with the must-watch last-call movies before they leave Hulu. And this month, you've got some time to squeeze in any last-minute viewings because everything that's leaving is expiring right at the end of the month!

Which ones should you make a priority? This month's expiring movies include a handful of classics worth bookmarking, including 9 to 5, Escape from Alcatraz, The Man Who Shot Liberty Valance, and The Omen. If you're looking for something more recent, 50/50 and Young Adult are two excellent dramedies from the early 2010s, while folks looking for a good family film might want to flag Percy Jackson & the Olympians: The Lightning Thief or Gore Verbinski's wild directorial debut Mousehunt. And then, of course, there's everybody's favorite Deadpool movie, X-Men Origins: Wolverine.

Image via Summit Entertainment

Check out the complete list of all the movies expiring on Hulu this month and how long you have to watch them below.

April 27

Our Idiot Brother (2011)

April 30

50/50 (2011)

9 to 5 (1980)

Affliction (1998)

Article 99 (1992)

Beloved (1998)

Bloody Sunday (2002)

Blow (2001)

Body of Evidence (1993)

Changing Lanes (2002)

Chato's Land (1972)

Cocktail (1988)

Cohen and Tate (1989)

Crimes Of The Heart (1987)

Damien - Omen II (1978)

Devil in a Blue Dress (1995)

Dirty Rotten Scoundrels (1988)

The Dukes of Hazzard (2005)

Escape from Alcatraz (1979)

RELATED: The Best Movies Streaming on Hulu Right Now

Everything Must Go (2011)

Frankenstein and the Monster from Hell (1974)

From Hell (2001)

G.I. Jane (1997)

Garfield (2004)

Gargoyles: Wings of Darkness (2004)

Happy Tears (2010)

The Haunting In Connecticut (2009)

The Haunting In Connecticut 2: Ghosts Of Georgia (2013)

Hitman's Run (1999)

How Do You Know (2010)

The Hunting Party (1971)

The January Man (1989)

Jennifer 8 (1992)

Jumping The Broom (2011)

The Last Waltz (1978)

Mad Max (1980)

Madea Goes To Jail (Theatrical Feature) (2009)

Mafia! (Jane Austen's) (1998)

The Man Who Shot Liberty Valance (1962)

Master and Commander: The Far Side of the World (2004)

Image via 20th Century Fox

Motel Hell (1980)

Mousehunt (1997)

My Best Friend'S Girl (2008)

Never Back Down (2008)

Ninja Assassin (2009)

The Omen (1976)

Only God Forgives (2013)

Percy Jackson & the Olympians: The Lightning Thief (2009)

Platoon (1986)

Pretty Woman (1990)

The Prince Of Tides (1991)

The Replacement Killers (1998)

Sands of Iwo Jima (1950)

Shaft (2000)

The Shootist (1976)

Sideways (2004)

Strategic Air Command (1955)

The Taking Of Pelham 1 2 3 (2009)

Teresa's Tattoo (1994)

That Thing You Do! (1996)

Two Weeks (2006)

Waking Ned Devine (1998)

Walking Tall (1973)

Warriors of Virtue (1997)

What About Bob? (1991)

The Whole Nine Yards (2000)

Wonder Boys (2000)

X-Men Origins: Wolverine (2009)

Young Adult (2011)

KEEP READING: Here's What's New to Hulu in April 2021

Share Share Tweet Email

'The Suicide Squad' Green Band Trailer Is Here With New Footage to Boot — And It Sure Cleans Up Nice All we need now is the "King Shark Only" trailer.

Read Next