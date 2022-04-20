April is on its way out, and with it, these films on Hulu. I'll be honest: there is nothing here that I am particularly heartbroken to see go. Maybe Real Genius, one of the greatest movies to ever come from the 1980s. There are some Oscar winners and nominees, like 127 Hours, Beasts of the Southern Wild, and Slumdog Millionaire. There are a couple of Cheech & Chong movies, leaving in a puff of smoke after 4/20. The Twilight films will also leave in a cloud of sparkly dust at the end of the month.
Check out the complete list of movies leaving Hulu this April.
Leaving April 1
Pokemon: Arceus and the Jewel of Life
Pokemon: Giratina and the Sky Warrior
Pokemon: The Rise of Darkrai
Pokemon: Zoroark: Master of Illusions
Leaving April 5
Colossal
Leaving April 12
Chips
Leaving April 14
Balls of Fury
Friday Night Lights
K-Pax
The Debt
Leatherheads
Theory of Everything
Leaving April 15
127 Hours
Beasts of the Southern Wild
Crazy Heart
The Descendants
Slumdog Millionaire
Unfaithful
Leaving April 21
Beverly Hills Ninja
Leaving April 23
Mirror Mirror
Leaving April 30
A Soldier's Story
Anonymous
Battleship
The Bronze
Charlie's Angels (2000)
Charlie's Angels: Full Throttle
Cheech & Chong's Get Out of My Room
Cheech & Chong's Next Movie
Dance With Me
Date Movie
Disaster Movie
First Daughter
Georgia Rule
Here Comes the Boom
House of the Dead
I Love You Phillip Morris
I Now Pronounce You Chuck & Larry
I Spy
Jingle All the Way
Just Wright
Kingdom of Heaven
Lake Placid
Life or Something Like It
Man on Fire
Mirrors
Miss Bala
The One
Open Range
Oscar
Real Genius
Robin Hood: Men in Tights
Shrek
Shrek 2
Stealth
Swing Vote
Tim Burton's Corpse Bride
Tombstone
The Tree of Life
Twilight
The Twilight Saga: Breaking Dawn, Part 1
The Twilight Saga: Breaking Dawn, Part 2
The Twilight Saga: Eclipse
The Twilight Saga: New Moon
White Men Can't Jump
You Again