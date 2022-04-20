April is on its way out, and with it, these films on Hulu. I'll be honest: there is nothing here that I am particularly heartbroken to see go. Maybe Real Genius, one of the greatest movies to ever come from the 1980s. There are some Oscar winners and nominees, like 127 Hours, Beasts of the Southern Wild, and Slumdog Millionaire. There are a couple of Cheech & Chong movies, leaving in a puff of smoke after 4/20. The Twilight films will also leave in a cloud of sparkly dust at the end of the month.

Check out the complete list of movies leaving Hulu this April.

Leaving April 1

Pokemon: Arceus and the Jewel of Life

Pokemon: Giratina and the Sky Warrior

Pokemon: The Rise of Darkrai

Pokemon: Zoroark: Master of Illusions

Leaving April 5

Colossal

Leaving April 12

Chips

Leaving April 14

Balls of Fury

Friday Night Lights

K-Pax

The Debt

Leatherheads

Theory of Everything

Leaving April 15

127 Hours

Beasts of the Southern Wild

Crazy Heart

The Descendants

Slumdog Millionaire

Unfaithful

Leaving April 21

Beverly Hills Ninja

Leaving April 23

Mirror Mirror

Leaving April 30

A Soldier's Story

Anonymous

Battleship

The Bronze

Charlie's Angels (2000)

Charlie's Angels: Full Throttle

Cheech & Chong's Get Out of My Room

Cheech & Chong's Next Movie

Dance With Me

Date Movie

Disaster Movie

First Daughter

Georgia Rule

Here Comes the Boom

House of the Dead

I Love You Phillip Morris

I Now Pronounce You Chuck & Larry

I Spy

Jingle All the Way

Just Wright

Kingdom of Heaven

Lake Placid

Life or Something Like It

Man on Fire

Mirrors

Miss Bala

The One

Open Range

Oscar

Real Genius

Robin Hood: Men in Tights

Shrek

Shrek 2

Stealth

Swing Vote

Tim Burton's Corpse Bride

Tombstone

The Tree of Life

Twilight

The Twilight Saga: Breaking Dawn, Part 1

The Twilight Saga: Breaking Dawn, Part 2

The Twilight Saga: Eclipse

The Twilight Saga: New Moon

White Men Can't Jump

You Again

