From 'The Expendables' to 'Despicable Me', here are all the movies leaving Hulu this month.

With all the movies and shows out there on streaming, it's understandable if you have stuff you've been putting off watching until later. After all, there's only so much time for binging in a day. And there's great new content coming out every day so we can see why you might not rush to watch that movie your friend recommended to you that one time. Unfortunately, every new month also means another set of titles is leaving your favorite streamer. And if that favorite streamer is Hulu, here's what you need to add to your watch list. The service continues to expand its catalog in August with the release of the highly anticipated Predator prequel Prey, the return of the hit comedy-drama series Reservation Dogs (created by Taika Waititi and Sterlin Harjo), the premiere of Steve Carell's new psychological thriller series The Patient alongside Domhnall Gleeson, and some classics like Ghostbusters and Blazing Saddles making it onto the service. But even with so many eagerly awaited releases, there are also some great movies on the way out in August including some important franchise films.

From the first two movies in the beloved Despicable Me franchise to the award-winning movie The Shape of Waterand many more, here's the list of all the titles leaving Hulu in August so you know what to watch next.

Leaving August 10

Alive and Kicking (2016)

Leaving August 14

The Shape of Water (2017)

Leaving August 15

Behind You (2020)

Leaving August 16

Logan Lucky (2017)

Leaving August 19

Daffodils (2020)

Unacknowledged (2017)

Leaving August 25

Disobedience (2017)

Leaving August 26

Chaos Walking (2021)

Leaving August 31

30 Minutes of Less (2011)

The 6th Day (2000)

A Raisin in the Sun (2008)

The American (2010)

An Education (2009)

Because I Said So (2007)

Bewitched (2005)

Blazing Saddles (1974)

Cabin Fever (2003)

Country Strong (2010)

Demolition Man (1993)

Despicable Me (2010)

Despicable Me 2 (2013)

Deuce Bigalow: Male Gigolo (1999)

The Devil Wears Prada (2006)

The Expendables (2010)

The Expendables 2 (2012)

The Expendables 3 (2014)

Freddy Got Fingered (2001)

Get Low (2010)

The Girl Next Door (2004)

Hot Fuzz (2007)

In the Line of Fire (1993)

Insidious (2011)

Maid in Manhattan (2002)

Margin Call (2011)

Martha Marcy May Marlene (2011)

Money Train (1995)

Mr. Popper's Penguins (2010)

Open Season 2 (2009)

Please Stand By (2017)

The Polar Express (2004)

Pretty Woman (1990)

RV (2006)

School Daze (1988)

Seven Years in Tibet (1997)

Slumdog Millionaire (2008)

The Tailor of Panama (2001)

Taken (2009)

Talladega Nights: The Ballad of Ricky Bobby (2006)

There's Something About Mary (1998)

Unstoppable (2010)

Untraceable (2008)

Vacancy (2007)

The Wedding Singer (1998)

Weekend at Bernie's (1989)

When a Stranger Calls (2006)

The Young Victoria (2009)

Your Highness (2011)

Zathura: A Space Adventure (2005)