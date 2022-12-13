The end of the year is almost here and as with every month, Hulu is continuing to shuffle up their catalog, with the addition of a number of great new movies and shows as well as some great titles on the way out. Newly added to the streaming service in December, we have Darby and the Dead starring Riele Downs (Henry Danger) and Auli'i Cravalho (Moana) and It's A Wonderful Binge, featuring the return of Eduardo Franco (Stranger Things) and Dexter Darden (The Maze Runner) in the holiday-themed sequel to the 2020 teen comedy. Other new titles on the service this month include the FX series Kindred starring Mallori Johnson (WeCrashed) and the reality dating show Back in the Groove. And that's just the originals. This month also sees the addition of several highly acclaimed films, including Wes Anderson's The Royal Tenenbaums and Christopher Nolan's The Dark Knight trilogy. But, as we mentioned already, even with all those exciting new arrivals, there are some must-watch titles leaving Hulu as well.

So here's a comprehensive list of all the titles leaving Hulu in December 2022 so you can plan out your end-of-year watchlist. Of course, some of these titles are probably going to make a return to the streamer later on. But for some of them at least, this could be your last chance to see them on Hulu so don't miss out!

Leaving December 14

All Good Things (2010)

Nature Calls (2012)

Leaving December 31

8 Mile (2002)

About Last Night (1986)

About Time (2013)

Adaptation. (2002)

Along Came Polly (2004)

America's Sweethearts (2001)

American Ultra (2015)

An American Citizen (1992)

Anaconda (1997)

Another Earth (2011)

Baby Boy (2001)

Battle of the Year (2013)

Beerfest (2006)

Beyond JFK (1991)

Billboard Dad (1999)

Blade (1998)

Blade 2 (2002)

Blade: Trinity (2004)

Blast From The Past (1999)

Blazing Saddles (1974)

Bohemian Rhapsody (2018)

The Bounty Hunter (2010)

The Call (2013)

Casino (1995)

Catch and Release (2006)

Cedar Rapids (2011)

City of Angels (1998)

The Collection (2012)

The Covenant (2006)

Crouching Tiger, Hidden Dragon (2000)

Dark Shadows (2012)

Dawn Of The Dead (2004)

The Descendants (2011)

Desperado (1995)

Devil in a Blue Dress (1995)

Diary of a Wimpy Kid: Rodrick Rules (2011)

Don't Say A Word (2001)

Double, Toil and Trouble (1993)

Drive Angry 3D (2011)

Evil Dead (2013)

The Exorcism of Emily Rose (2005)

Father of the Bride (1991)

Father of the Bride II (1995)

Final Destination (2000)

Final Destination 2 (2003)

Final Destination 3 (2006)

The Final Destination (2009)

Final Destination 5 (2011)

Fired Up! (2009)

The Fisher King (1991)

Fright Night (2011)

The Fugitive (1993)

Gandhi (1982)

Get Smart (2008)

The Girl With The Dragon Tattoo (2011)

The Good Shepherd (2006)

The Gospel (2005)

Grandma's Boy (2006)

The Green Hornet (2011)

Hall Pass (2011)

Hancock (2008)

The Hand That Rocks The Cradle (1992)

He Got Game (1998)

Higher Learning (1995)

The Hulk (2003)

I Know What You Did Last Summer (1997)

I Still Know What You Did Last Summer (1998)

The Jane Austen Book Club (2007)

Julie & Julia (2009)

Kusama: Infinity (2018)

Labios Rojos (2011)

Legend Of The Guardians: The Owls Of Ga'Hoole (2010)

Looper (2012)

Lords of Dogtown (2005)

Lost In Space (1998)

Mama (2013)

The Man With The Iron Fists (2012)

Martha Marcy May Marlene (2011)

Maverick (1994)

The New Age (1994)

Nick and Norah's Infinite Playlist (2008)

Ninja Assassin (2009)

Norman (2017)

Not Another Teen Movie (2001)

Notes on a Scandal (2006)

O Brother, Where Art Thou? (2000)

Open Water (2004)

Passport to Paris (1999)

The Patriot (2000)

Paul Blart: Mall Cop (2009)

Phantom

The People Vs. Larry Flynt (1996)

The Perfect Storm (2000)

Philadelphia (1993)

The Pirates! Band Of Misfits (2012)

Pleasantville (1998)

Poetic Justice (1993)

Poseidon (2006)

Punch-Drunk Love (2002)

Q & A (1990)

Robot And Frank (2012)

The Rocky Horror Picture Show (1975)

Shaun Of The Dead (2004)

Short Circuit (1986)

Silent Hill (2006)

Sinister 2 (2015)

The Sixth Sense (1999)

The Smurfs (2011)

The Smurfs 2 (2013)

Snakes On A Plane (2006)

Spanglish (2004)

Spirit: Stallion Of Cimarron (2002)

Stir Crazy (1980)

Stripes (1981)

Stripper (1986)

Sunchaser (1996)

Surf's Up (2007)

The Sweetest Thing (2002)

Switching Goals (1999)

Terminator 3: Rise of the Machines (2003)

Terminator Salvation (2009)

That Night (1993)

This Christmas (2007)

The Three Musketeers (2011)

Todo Cambia (2000)

The Transporter (2002)

Turtle Beach (1992)

Twister (1996)

Ultraviolet (2006)

Unbreakable (2000)

Undercover Brother (2002)

Warm Bodies (2013)

The Watch (2012)

What a Girl Wants (2003)

Wild Wild West (1999)

X-Men (2000)

Year One (2009)