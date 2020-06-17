Here’s What’s Leaving Hulu in July 2020

Hulu has announced the titles that will leave the service at the end of July. As always, if there’s a movie you really love, you should just buy it and put it in your collection rather than trying to chase the whims of various streaming services and their licensing agreements. But if you’re only concerned about what’s dropping in and out of your queue, notable titles leaving in July include Batman Begins, Constantine, The Dark Knight, The Graduate, Tank Girl, Thelma & Louise, and Wayne’s World 2.

Here’s the full list of titles leaving Huly on July 31st:

A Life Less Ordinary (1997)

Batman Begins (2005)

Billy the Kid (2013)

The Chumscrubber (2005)

Constantine (2005)

The Dark Knight (2008)

Destiny Turns on the Radio (1995)

Diary of a Hitman (1991)

The Forbidden Kingdom (2008)

Freddy Vs Jason (2003)

Freddy’s Dead: The Final Nightmare (1991)

The Graduate (1967)

I Still Know What You Did Last Summer (1998)

Lady in a Cage (1964)

Men With Brooms (2002)

Moll Flanders (1996)

Mutant Species (1995)

Planet 51 (2009)

Race for Your Life, Charlie Brown (1977)

The Skull (1965)

Slums of Beverly Hills (1998)

Soul Food (1997)

Sprung (1997)

Tamara (2006)

Tank Girl (1995)

Thelma & Louise (1991)

Universal Soldier (1992)

Wayne’s World 2 (1993)