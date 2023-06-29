As we go into July (has it been half a year already?), changes are coming to streaming catalogs across the board. As with every month, there are a number of exciting new additions coming to Hulu in July. That includes the highly anticipated Futurama revival, Part 2 of the anime series Bleach: Thousand-Year Blood War Season 1, and the premieres of Justified: City Primeval, What We Do in the Shadows Season 5, and more. On the movie side, notable additions include the first four films in the iconic Alien franchise and the first and third Die Hard movies. There will also be a couple of returning titles that were removed from the service earlier only to be added back again, like Death on the Nile (2022). In July, Hulu will also be live-streaming the ESSENCE Festival of Culture, so that's something to look forward to as well. But this isn't a list of titles coming to Hulu; this one's for those on the way out. As with every month, July will see a bunch of titles (beloved and otherwise) departing the service, some of which may return in the future while others will be gone for good.

Those expiring on the service in July 2023 include Tim Burton's 1988 classic Beetlejuice, the animated 2019 film Pokémon Detective Pikachu, the 1985 movie Goonies, and Jim Carrey's beloved comedy film, The Mask (1994). We'll also be saying goodbye to the movies from the Twilight franchise, the Hunger Games franchise, and the Shrek franchise, though chances are at least some of them may come back to the service later on. Read on for a list of all the titles leaving Hulu in July 2023 and get started on that watchlist!

Read more about what's streaming on Hulu:

Leaving on July 2

RBG (2018)

Leaving on July 7

The Night House (2020)

Leaving on July 11

Puss In Boots (2011)

Shrek Forever After (2010)

Leaving on July 16

Tag (2018)

Twilight (2008)

The Twilight Saga: New Moon (2009)

The Twilight Saga: Eclipse (2010)

The Twilight Saga: Breaking Dawn Part 1 (2011)

The Twilight Saga: Breaking Dawn Part 2 (2012)

Leaving on July 17

Georgetown (2021)

Leaving on July 20

Milkwater (2020)

Leaving on July 23

Philomena (2013)

Leaving on July 29

Black Nativity (2013)

Leaving on July 31

Aqui Entre Nos (2012)

Arthur Christmas (2011)

Atonement (2007)

Baggage Claim (2013)

Beetlejuice (1988)

Best in Show (2000)

Best Man Down (2012)

Boogie Nights (1997)

The Book Of Eli (2010)

The Boondock Saints II: All Saints Day (2009)

Breakin' All the Rules (2004)

Brooklyn's Finest (2010)

Casa De Mi Padre (2012)

Chocolate (Sub) (2008)

The Comedian (2017)

CrazyStupidLove. (2011)

Cyrus (2010)

The Darkest Hour (2011)

Diary Of A Mad Black Woman (2005)

Eat Pray Love (2010)

The Eyes Of My Mother (2016)

The Goonies (1985)

Great Expectations (1998)

Grown Ups (2010)

Grown Ups 2 (2013)

The Hunger Games (2012)

The Hunger Games: Catching Fire (2013)

The Hunger Games: Mockingjay Part 1 (2014)

The Hunger Games: Mockingjay Part 2 (2015)

I Am Not Your Negro (2016)

I Feel Pretty (2018)

Ideal Home (2018)

Identity (2003)

Johnny Mnemonic (1995)

The Joneses (2009)

Joshua (2007)

The Joy Luck Club (1993)

Last Action Hero (1993)

Little Man (2006)

The Little Things (2021)

Madeline (1998)

The Mask (1994)

The Meddler (2016)

Meet the Spartans (2008)

My Scientology Movie (2015)

Once (2007)

Once Upon a Time in America (1984)

Pokémon Detective Pikachu (2019)

The Power Of One (1992)

Premium Rush (2012)

The Raven (2012)

Sex Drive (2008)

Shrek (2001)

Shrek 2 (2004)

Siberia (2018)

Speed (1994)

Speed 2: Cruise Control (1997)

Stan & Ollie (2018)

Stuck On You (2003)

Taken 2 (2012)

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Out of the Shadows (2016)

Tyler Perry's Madea Goes to Jail (2009)

Voyagers (2020)

The Watch (2011)

White Men Can't Jump (1992)