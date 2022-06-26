Whether it's because Summer isn't really your thing or if you're just generally feeling like a day at home, there's always plenty of great stuff on streaming for you to catch up on. But with the month winding to its end, streaming services across the board are bidding goodbye to a host of titles and Hulu is no different. From hidden gems to classics, check out our list of all the titles leaving Hulu in June so you know what to watch before time runs out.
Read More About the Best Movies and Shows on Hulu:
The Best Movies on Hulu Right Now
The Best Shows on Hulu Right Now
The Best Romantic Movies on Hulu Right Now
The Best Horror Movies on Hulu Right Now
The Best Thrillers on Hulu Right Now
Leaving June 2
A Glitch in the Matrix
Leaving June 3
Miss Snake Charmer
Leaving June 5
The Secret Garden (2020)
Leaving June 10
Destiny in Space (1994)
The Dream is Alive (1985)
Fires of Kuwait (1992)
Galapagos (2006)
Hail Columbia! (1982)
Into the Deep (1994)
Journey to the South Pacific (2013)
Space Station (2002)
Survival Island (1996)
T-Rex: Back to the Cretaceous (1998)
Leaving June 14
Breakup at a Wedding (2013)
The Cat in the Hat (2003)
The Dustwalker
Pan (2015)
VHYes (2019)
Leaving June 15
Notes on a Scandal (2006)
Leaving June 20
Songs My Brothers Taught Me (2015)
Leaving June 23
For Akheem
The Rape of Recy Taylor
Leaving June 24
I.T.
Leaving June 25
Wild Nights With Emily (2018)
Leaving June 28
Carrion (2020)
Leaving June 29
Killing Them Softly (2012)
The Limehouse Golem (2016)
Osiris Child: SFV1 (2016)
Pilgrimage (2017)
Leaving June 30
10 Year Plan (2014)
4th Man Out (2015)
50 First Dates (2004)
68 Kill (2017)
78/52: Hitchcock's Shower Scene (2017)
8mm (1999)
A Good Day to Die Hard (2013)
The Adjustment Bureau (2011)
Alien (1979)
Alien 3 (1992)
Alien: Resurrection (1997)
Aliens (1986)
Almost Adults (2016)
Almost Human (2014)
American Gun (2005)
An Acceptable Loss (2019)
The Angel's Share (2012)
Antz (1998)
Astro Boy (2009)
Austenland (2013)
Band Aid (2017)
The Banger Sisters (2002)
Battle Los Angeles (2011)
Before Midnight (2013)
Billy Madison (1995)
Blue Streak (1999)
Boys on the Side (1995)
Bridesmaids (2011)
Brigsby Bear (2017)
Brothers (2009)
Carnage Park (2016)
Chuck (2017)
Citizen Jane: Battle For the City (2017)
Citizen Soldier (2016)
Copycat (1995)
Crash (2005)
The Cured (2018)
Danger Close (2019)
Dazed and Confused (1993)
Dealin' With Idiots (2013)
Dealt (2017)
Death at a Funeral (2010)
Definitely, Maybe (2008)
Die Hard (1988)
Die Hard 2 (1990)
Die Hard with a Vengeance (1995)
Donnybrook (2019)
Drag Me to Hell (2009)
Elaine Stritch: Shoot Me (2014)
Eyes Wide Shut (1999)
The Face of Love (2014)
Factotum (2006)
Feel the Noise (2007)
Forgetting Sarah Marshall (2008)
Frank Serpico (2017)
Free to Run (2016)
Freedomland (2006)
Fun With Dick and Jane (2005)
Funny People (2009)
G (2005)
Get Him to the Greek (2010)
Gimme the Loot (2013)
Glee the 3D Concert Movie (2011)
Graduation (2017)
Green Zone (2010)
Hellions (2015)
The Hitchhiker's Guide to the Galaxy (2005)
The Hollars (2016)
Hornet's Nest (2014)
Hot Shots! Part Deux (1993)
The House That Jack Built (2018)
I, Daniel Blake (2017)
I Know Who Killed Me (2007)
I Remember You (2017)
In the Army Now (1994)
Intermission (2004)
The International (2009)
John Carpenter's Vampires (1998)
Just My Luck (2006)
The Karate Kid (2010)
Last Days Here (2012)
The Legend of Zorro (2005)
Let's Be Evil (2016)
Little Miss Sunshine (2006)
Live Free or Die Hard (2007)
Love, Actually (2003)
Made in America (1993)
Manic (2013)
Maudie (2017)
Mo' Money (1992)
The Negotiator (1998)
Ode to Joy (2019)
Passage to Mars (2017)
Peggy Sue Got Married (1986)
Personal Shopper (2017)
Planet 51 (2009)
Postcards From the Edge (1990)
The Power of One (1992)
Rabid Dogs (2016)
Radio (2003)
The Raid 2 (2014)
Ramona and Beezus (2010)
Rebel in the Rye (2017)
Roxanne (1987)
Runaway Jury (2003)
Saving Face (2004)
Sense and Sensibility (1995)
Shelley (2016)
The Siege (1998)
Sightseers (2013)
Sparkle (2012)
St. Elmo's Fire (1985)
Stay (2005)
Step (2017)
Sweet Virginia (2017)
Take Every Wave (2017)
That's My Boy (2012)
Think Like a Man (2012)
Three Fugitives (1989)
The Three Stooges (2012)
Transcendence (2014)
The Unknown Girl (2017)
Vertical Limit (2000)
The Wedding Planner (2001)
Wolves (2017)
Women and Sometimes Men (2017)
Zookeeper (2011)