From the 'Alien' series to 'Die Hard', lots to catch up on before they leave.

Whether it's because Summer isn't really your thing or if you're just generally feeling like a day at home, there's always plenty of great stuff on streaming for you to catch up on. But with the month winding to its end, streaming services across the board are bidding goodbye to a host of titles and Hulu is no different. From hidden gems to classics, check out our list of all the titles leaving Hulu in June so you know what to watch before time runs out.

Read More About the Best Movies and Shows on Hulu:

The Best Movies on Hulu Right Now

The Best Shows on Hulu Right Now

The Best Romantic Movies on Hulu Right Now

The Best Horror Movies on Hulu Right Now

The Best Thrillers on Hulu Right Now

Leaving June 2

A Glitch in the Matrix

Leaving June 3

Miss Snake Charmer

Leaving June 5

Image via STXfilms

The Secret Garden (2020)

Leaving June 10

Destiny in Space (1994)

The Dream is Alive (1985)

Fires of Kuwait (1992)

Galapagos (2006)

Hail Columbia! (1982)

Into the Deep (1994)

Journey to the South Pacific (2013)

Space Station (2002)

Survival Island (1996)

T-Rex: Back to the Cretaceous (1998)

Leaving June 14

Image via Universal Pictures

Breakup at a Wedding (2013)

The Cat in the Hat (2003)

The Dustwalker

Pan (2015)

VHYes (2019)

Leaving June 15

Notes on a Scandal (2006)

Leaving June 20

Songs My Brothers Taught Me (2015)

Leaving June 23

For Akheem

The Rape of Recy Taylor

Leaving June 24

I.T.

Leaving June 25

Wild Nights With Emily (2018)

Leaving June 28

Carrion (2020)

Leaving June 29

Killing Them Softly (2012)

The Limehouse Golem (2016)

Osiris Child: SFV1 (2016)

Pilgrimage (2017)

Image via Sony Pictures

Leaving June 30

10 Year Plan (2014)

4th Man Out (2015)

50 First Dates (2004)

68 Kill (2017)

78/52: Hitchcock's Shower Scene (2017)

8mm (1999)

A Good Day to Die Hard (2013)

The Adjustment Bureau (2011)

Alien (1979)

Alien 3 (1992)

Alien: Resurrection (1997)

Aliens (1986)

Image via 20th Century Studios

Almost Adults (2016)

Almost Human (2014)

American Gun (2005)

An Acceptable Loss (2019)

The Angel's Share (2012)

Antz (1998)

Astro Boy (2009)

Austenland (2013)

Band Aid (2017)

The Banger Sisters (2002)

Battle Los Angeles (2011)

Before Midnight (2013)

Billy Madison (1995)

Blue Streak (1999)

Boys on the Side (1995)

Bridesmaids (2011)

Image via Universal Pictures

Brigsby Bear (2017)

Brothers (2009)

Carnage Park (2016)

Chuck (2017)

Citizen Jane: Battle For the City (2017)

Citizen Soldier (2016)

Copycat (1995)

Crash (2005)

The Cured (2018)

Danger Close (2019)

Dazed and Confused (1993)

Dealin' With Idiots (2013)

Dealt (2017)

Death at a Funeral (2010)

Definitely, Maybe (2008)

Image via 20th Century Fox

Die Hard (1988)

Die Hard 2 (1990)

Die Hard with a Vengeance (1995)

Donnybrook (2019)

Drag Me to Hell (2009)

Elaine Stritch: Shoot Me (2014)

Eyes Wide Shut (1999)

The Face of Love (2014)

Factotum (2006)

Feel the Noise (2007)

Forgetting Sarah Marshall (2008)

Frank Serpico (2017)

Free to Run (2016)

Freedomland (2006)

Fun With Dick and Jane (2005)

Image via Sony Pictures Releasing

Funny People (2009)

G (2005)

Get Him to the Greek (2010)

Gimme the Loot (2013)

Glee the 3D Concert Movie (2011)

Graduation (2017)

Green Zone (2010)

Hellions (2015)

The Hitchhiker's Guide to the Galaxy (2005)

The Hollars (2016)

Hornet's Nest (2014)

Hot Shots! Part Deux (1993)

Image via Zentropa

The House That Jack Built (2018)

I, Daniel Blake (2017)

I Know Who Killed Me (2007)

I Remember You (2017)

In the Army Now (1994)

Intermission (2004)

The International (2009)

John Carpenter's Vampires (1998)

Just My Luck (2006)

The Karate Kid (2010)

Last Days Here (2012)

The Legend of Zorro (2005)

Image Via Sony Pictures Releasing

Let's Be Evil (2016)

Little Miss Sunshine (2006)

Live Free or Die Hard (2007)

Love, Actually (2003)

Made in America (1993)

Manic (2013)

Maudie (2017)

Mo' Money (1992)

The Negotiator (1998)

Ode to Joy (2019)

Passage to Mars (2017)

Peggy Sue Got Married (1986)

Personal Shopper (2017)

Planet 51 (2009)

Postcards From the Edge (1990)

Image via Columbia Pictures

The Power of One (1992)

Rabid Dogs (2016)

Radio (2003)

The Raid 2 (2014)

Ramona and Beezus (2010)

Rebel in the Rye (2017)

Roxanne (1987)

Runaway Jury (2003)

Saving Face (2004)

Sense and Sensibility (1995)

Shelley (2016)

The Siege (1998)

Sightseers (2013)

Sparkle (2012)

St. Elmo's Fire (1985)

Image Via Sony Pictures Releasing

Stay (2005)

Step (2017)

Sweet Virginia (2017)

Take Every Wave (2017)

That's My Boy (2012)

Think Like a Man (2012)

Three Fugitives (1989)

The Three Stooges (2012)

Transcendence (2014)

The Unknown Girl (2017)

Vertical Limit (2000)

The Wedding Planner (2001)

Wolves (2017)

Women and Sometimes Men (2017)

Zookeeper (2011)