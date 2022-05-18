Summer is upon us. The sun is out, the days are warm. We know you want to go hang out at the beach, play in the park, or just be outside. But let's be honest: too much sun is dangerous. Between sun stroke and skin cancer, you may want to stay inside. You know, for your safety. Hulu has a wonderful selection of films all year round on their service, but this May, there are a handful of classics that are leaving the streamer. Check out our list of films to make sure you know what to watch before you are out of luck.
Leaving May 6
Beach Rats
Leaving May 8
The Nice Guys
Leaving May 11
Man Who Invented Christmas
Leaving May 14
Deadpool
Deadpool 2
Leaving May 17
McQueen
Leaving May 20
Life After Basketball
Leaving May 21
The Second Best Exotic Marigold Hotel
Leaving May 30
The Meddler
Leaving May 31
A Beautiful Planet
Above & Beyond
Another Earth
As Good As It Gets
The Bank Job
Beautiful Creatures
Can't Buy Me Love
Casper
Charlie Wilson's War
Crank
Dangerous Beauty
Despicable Me
Despicable Me 2
Digging for Fire
Dolphin Tale 2
The Edge
Evan Almighty
Fred Claus
Fright Night (1985)
Gigli
Guarding Tess
Guess Who
Hanna
Horton Hears a Who!
Hustle and Heat
Imaginarium of Doctor Parnassus
The Insider
John Carpenter's Ghosts of Mars
Juno
Just Eat It: A Food Waste Story
L.A. Confidential
Land of the Dead
Meet Me in Montenegro
The Mummy: Tomb of the Dragon Emperor
My Super Ex-Girlfriend
Pandas
People Like Us
The Perfect Holiday
Practical Magic
Predators
Premium Rush
Pretty Woman
The Princess Bride
Scooby-Doo
Scooby-Doo 2: Monsters Unleashed
Spaced Invaders
Starship Troopers
Still Alice
Striking Distance
Trapped
Treading Water
Universal Soldier: The Return (1999)
The Upside
Watchmen
White Men Can't Jump