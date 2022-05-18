Before you head into the summer heat, check out these flicks before they leave Hulu!

Summer is upon us. The sun is out, the days are warm. We know you want to go hang out at the beach, play in the park, or just be outside. But let's be honest: too much sun is dangerous. Between sun stroke and skin cancer, you may want to stay inside. You know, for your safety. Hulu has a wonderful selection of films all year round on their service, but this May, there are a handful of classics that are leaving the streamer. Check out our list of films to make sure you know what to watch before you are out of luck.

Leaving May 6

Beach Rats

Leaving May 8

The Nice Guys

Leaving May 11

Man Who Invented Christmas

Leaving May 14

Deadpool

Deadpool 2

Leaving May 17

McQueen

Leaving May 20

Life After Basketball

Leaving May 21

The Second Best Exotic Marigold Hotel

Leaving May 30

The Meddler

Leaving May 31

A Beautiful Planet

Above & Beyond

Another Earth

As Good As It Gets

The Bank Job

Beautiful Creatures

Can't Buy Me Love

Casper

Charlie Wilson's War

Crank

Dangerous Beauty

Despicable Me

Despicable Me 2

Digging for Fire

Dolphin Tale 2

The Edge

Evan Almighty

Fred Claus

Fright Night (1985)

Gigli

Guarding Tess

Guess Who

Hanna

Horton Hears a Who!

Hustle and Heat

Imaginarium of Doctor Parnassus

The Insider

John Carpenter's Ghosts of Mars

Juno

Just Eat It: A Food Waste Story

L.A. Confidential

Land of the Dead

Meet Me in Montenegro

The Mummy: Tomb of the Dragon Emperor

My Super Ex-Girlfriend

Pandas

People Like Us

The Perfect Holiday

Practical Magic

Predators

Premium Rush

Pretty Woman

The Princess Bride

Scooby-Doo

Scooby-Doo 2: Monsters Unleashed

Spaced Invaders

Starship Troopers

Still Alice

Striking Distance

Trapped

Treading Water

Universal Soldier: The Return (1999)

The Upside

Watchmen

White Men Can't Jump

The 40 Best Movies on Hulu Right Now

Read Next

Share Share Tweet Share Email

About The Author

Alyse Wax (64 Articles Published) Alyse Wax has written three books: “Curious Goods: Behind the Scenes of Friday the 13th: The Series,” which has nothing to do with the films; “The World of IT,” about the scary clown, not information technologies; and “Creepy Bitches,” a collection of essays about horror by women in horror. More From Alyse Wax

Subscribe to our newsletter Sign up for Collider's newsletter for exclusive news, features, streaming recommendations and more Click here to subscribe