With November coming in hot, Hulu is making a few changes to their catalog, with the addition of a host of great new movies and shows. Even as the Halloween season winds up, there are some great horror films arriving on the service that includes the Saw franchise, the fantasy action Underworld movies, and the I Know What You Did Last Summer films. Fans can also look forward to the new true-story drama series Welcome to Chippendales starring Kumail Nanjiani as Somen "Steve" Banerjee, and a whole lot of holiday films like Black Christmas (2006) and Noëlle (2007 film). However, as new content comes in, there's also a bunch of great stuff leaving the streaming service.

On the way out are a mixed collection of popular and obscure films including a classic Hugh Grant/Julia Roberts rom-com, a severely underrated Mike Myers comedy, and the Pedro Almodóvar movie Women on the Verge of a Nervous Breakdown starring Carmen Maura and Antonio Banderas, just to name a few. We also have two Muppets movies and the Will Smith drama The Pursuit of Happyness leaving the streamer by the end of the month.

Here's a comprehensive list of all the titles leaving Hulu in November 2022 so you can plan your watchlist ahead of time. While some of these titles may make a return to the streamer later on, at least for a few, this might just be your last chance to see them on Hulu. So let's get started then, shall we?

November 14

District B13 (2004)

Hammer Of The Gods (2013)

The Mountain Between Us (2017)

November 30

10 Things I Hate About You (1999)

Aliens In The Attic (2009)

All About My Mother (1999)

The American (2010)

As Above, So Below (2014)

Bad Girls (1994)

Big (1988)

Breaking Up (1997)

Broken Embraces (2009)

Children Of Men (2006)

The Darjeeling Limited (2007)

Dawn Of The Dead (2004)

Deliver Us From Eva (2003)

Did You Hear About The Morgans? (2009)

Drinking Buddies (2013)

Fight Club (1999)

Heist (2001)

The Hitcher (1986)

Hope Floats (1998)

I Do...Until I Don't (2017)

It Might Get Loud (2008)

Jessabelle (2014)

Kazaam (1996)

Kung Fu Hustle (2005)

Mary And The Witch's Flower (2018)

Mary Shelley's Frankenstein (1994)

Masterminds (2016)

Miles Ahead (2016)

Monster House (2006)

Multiplicity (1996)

Muppets from Space (1999)

The Muppets Take Manhattan (1984)

Nell (1994)

Nine Months (1995)

Notting Hill (1999)

Oblivion (2013)

Piranha 3-D (2010)

Planet of the Apes (2001)

The Pursuit of Happyness (2006)

Red Tails (2012)

Robin Hood (2010)

Robots (2005)

Roll Bounce (2005)

Salt (2010)

See No Evil, Hear No Evil (1989)

The Skin I Live In (2011)

So I Married an Axe Murderer (1993)

The Square (2017)

Straw Dogs (2011)

Talk To Her (2002)

Tigerland (2000)

True Lies (1994)

Winchester (2018)

Women On The Verge Of A Nervous Breakdown (2006)

Won't Back Down (2012)

Young Guns (1988)

Young Guns II (1990)