From 'Black Swan' to 'Predator' to 'Ghostbusters', here are all the titles leaving Hulu this month.

Hulu is really getting into the Halloween spirit in 2022, with October bringing with it the addition of a number of great spooky titles. This month has already seen the addition of the Blade trilogy, Dark Shadows, and The Exorcism of Emily Rose, not to mention the brand-new Hellraiser movie that's making waves right now. But while Hulu is bringing a whole lot of great movies and shows to its catalog in October 2022, there are also quite a few titles leaving the streaming service. Some of these are already gone while others have their days numbered. So while you're looking for something new to watch or an old favorite to rewatch, why not give this list a look for the last chance to see some great content before it leaves Hulu?

October 2

Ma Ma (2015)

October 10

Infamous (2020)

Savage Youth (2018)

Scotch: A Golden Dream (2018)

Superpower Dogs (2019)

October 14

Bad Roomies (2015)

The Escort (2016)

High Strung (2016)

It Came from the Desert (2017)

Main Street (2010)

Serious Moonlight (2009)

Woman Thou Art Loosed (2004)

Zero Days (2016)

October 15

Songbird (2020)

October 17

Friend Request (2016)

October 20

Totally Under Control (2020)

October 22

In The Heart Of The Sea (2015)

October 28

Bad Therapy (2020)

October 30

The Social Network (2010)

October 31

Akeelah And The Bee (2006)

Alien v. Predator (2004)

Alien v. Predator: Requiem (2007)

Big Mommas: Like Father, Like Son (2011)

Black Swan (2010)

The Blair Witch Project (1999)

Book Of Shadows: The Blair Witch 2 (2000)

Bucky Larson Born To Be A Star (2011)

Cast Away (2000)

Cowboys & Aliens (2011)

Dan In Real Life (2007)

The Debt (2011)

Detroit (2017)

Dolphin Tale (2011)

Don't Be Afraid of the Dark (2011)

Don't Tell Mom the Babysitter's Dead (1991)

Duplicity (2009)

Fantastic Mr. Fox (2009)

Ghostbusters (1984)

Ghostbusters II (1989)

Godsend (2004)

Green Zone (2010)

Gulliver's Travels (2010)

Hook (1991)

Hostel (2006)

Hostel: Part II (2007)

Hotel Transylvania (2012)

I Do...Until I Don'T (2017)

In Time (2011)

Independence Day (1996)

Law Abiding Citizen (2009)

The Leisure Seeker (2018)

Let Me In (2010)

Little Fockers (2010)

Lucky (2017)

Man On Fire (2004)

The Mask of Zorro (1998)

Meet The Fockers (2004)

Meet The Parents (2000)

Men of Honor (2000)

Mom and Dad Save the World (1992)

Moneyball (2011)

My Big Fat Greek Wedding (2002)

Nurse 3-D (2014)

The Object of My Affection (1998)

Olivia Rodrigo: driving home 2 u (a SOUR film) (2022)

Poetic Justice (1993)

Predator (1987)

Predator II (1990)

Predators (2010)

Radio (2003)

The Replacement Killers (1998)

Ricochet (1991)

The Roommate (2011)

Shame (2011)

Simply Irresistible (1999)

The Sixth Man (1997)

Source Code (2011)

Step Up Revolution (2012)

Stuart Little 3: Call Of The Wild (2006)

Swimfan (2002)

Switch (1991)

Synecdoche, New York (2008)

Tomcats (2001)

Urban Legends: Bloody Mary (2005)

Vantage Point (2008)

Volunteers (1985)

Volver (2006)

Wanderlust (2012)

War Horse (2011)

Wetlands (2019)

X-Men Origins: Wolverine (2009)

You've Got Mail (1998)