September has brought with it the release of a number of great shows and movies on Hulu, including the new series Reboot and Season 5 of The Handmaid's Tale. But just as we're getting fresh content, the streamer is also bidding goodbye to a lot of films and series from its library. That is why we've put together this list of all the titles that are leaving (or have already left) Hulu in September 2022. Some of these titles have already been removed from the streaming service and the clock is ticking before the rest follow suit. So what are you waiting for?
September 5
Awoken (2019)
Storks (2016)
September 7
La La Land (2016)
September 9
Prisoners (2013)
September 12
Colette (2018)
Scary Movie 5 (2013)
September 14
A Long Way Down (2014)
A.C.O.R.N.S. (Operation Crackdown) (2015)
Blade Of The Immortal (2017)
Cocaine Cowboys (2006)
Ozzy (2016)
The Seat Filler (2004)
Serena (2014)
September 18
Brooklyn Nine-Nine: Seasons 1-8
Keeping Up With the Kardashians: Seasons 1-20
Life of Kyle: Season 1
The Real Housewives of Atlanta: Seasons 1-13
The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills: Seasons 1-15
The Real Housewives of New Jersey: Seasons 1-11
The Real Housewives of New York: Seasons 1-12
The Real Housewives of Orange County: Seasons 12-15
The Real Housewives of Potomac: Seasons 1-5
The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City: Season 1
Top Chef: Seasons 1-18
Vanderpump Rules: Seasons 1-8
September 19
The Haunted (2020)
September 29
Southbound (2015)
Across The Line (2015)
September 30
127 Hours (2010)
21 (2008)
American Pie (1999)
American Pie 2 (2001)
American Wedding (2003)
American Reunion (2012)
Any Given Sunday (1999)
Batman Begins (2005)
Big Trouble in Little China (1986)
Black Knight (2001)
Bogus (1996)
Bride Wars (2009)
Bugsy (1991)
Cadillac Records (2008)
The Chronicles Of Riddick (2004)
Closed Circuit (2013)
Conspiracy Theory (1997)
Contraband (2012)
The Dark Knight (2008)
Death Race (2008)
Dick (1999)
The Dilemma (2011)
Dude, Where's My Car? (2000)
The Dukes of Hazzard (2005)
First Knight (1995)
Fly Away Home (1996)
Fred Claus (2007)
Ghost Rider (2007)
Gone (2012)
Groundhog Day (1993)
Hysteria (2012)
Instructions Not Included (2013)
Joy Ride (2001)
Jumanji (1995)
Just Go With It (2011)
Kindergarten Cop (1990)
Kindred Spirits (2019)
Knock Knock (2015)
Knowing (2009)
Little Richard (2000)
Looper (2012)
The Man Who Knew Too Little (1997)
Mary Shelley's Frankenstein (1994)
Milk (2008)
Napoleon Dynamite (2004)
National Lampoon's Dirty Movie (2011)
New Year's Eve (2011)
Next Level (2019)
Nim's Island (2008)
The Nutty Professor (1996)
Nutty Professor II: The Klumps (2000)
Post Grad (2009)
The Professional (1994)
Prometheus (2012)
Rachel Getting Married (2008)
Reign Over Me (2007)
Rise (2022)
Sex Ed (2014)
Sexy Beast (1999)
The Sitter (2010)
Step Up (2006)
Step Up 2 The Streets (2008)
Step Up 3 (2010)
Snow White And The Huntsman (2012)
Sorry To Bother You (2018)
Superhero Movie (2008)
Swimming For Gold (2020)
Taxi (1998)
This Is 40 (2012)
The Tourist (2010)
Tower Heist (2011)
The Two Faces Of January (2014)
Tyler Perry's Madea's Big Happy Family (2011)
Tyler Perry's Madea's Family Reunion (2006)
Urban Legend (1998)
Urban Legends: The Final Cut (2000)
Van Helsing (2004)
What's Love Got To Do With It (1993)
Wolves at the Door (2016)
Working Girl (1988)