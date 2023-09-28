Spooky season is just around the corner, and it's the greatest time of the year for horror fans. With an exciting lineup of horror movies and shows hitting both theaters and streamers, this October is shaping up to be just as exciting as ever. And it's not all horror either, with plenty of thrillers, comedies, and dramas looming on the horizon. As always, Hulu has an exciting lineup of new additions coming in October 2023, along with a few titles that will be leaving the service. Among the highlights being added are The Mill, the new Goosebumps reboot series, and Appendage, as well as Ash vs. Evil Dead, Rob Savage's The Boogeyman (2023), and so much more. Additionally, there will be some returning titles that were previously removed from the service but are making a comeback. However, this list focuses on the titles that will be departing. Popular movies bidding farewell to the service in October include the witchy teen horror-drama The Craft, the 1990 threequel The Exorcist III, and Jim Henson's 1986 musical fantasy Labyrinth, starring David Bowie and Jennifer Connelly. While some of these may return in the future, others will be leaving for good. So read on for the full list of titles leaving Hulu in October 2023 and start planning your watchlist accordingly!

Read more about what's streaming on Hulu:

Leaving on October 3

Escape From Planet Earth (2013)

Game Night (2018)

Leaving on October 4

Area21 Live on Planet Earth (2023)

Leaving on October 7

Black Bear (2020)

Standing Up, Falling Down (2019)

Swift (2019)

Leaving on October 8

The Exorcist III (1990)

The Infiltrator (2016)

Two for the Money (2005)

Wish Upon (2017)

Leaving on October 11

After (2019)

Leaving on October 12

The Bob's Burgers Movie (2022)

Leaving on October 14

A Kind Of Murder (2016)

Leaving on October 15

99 Homes (2014)

Glengarry Glen Ross (1992)

I Smile Back (2015)

Just Getting Started (2017)

Learning to Drive (2014)

Man of the Year (2006)

Leaving on October 20

Officer Downe (2016)

Leaving on October 26

Hell Baby (2013)

Malignant (2021)

Leaving on October 27

Stars at Noon (2022)

Leaving on October 30

Love, Gilda (2018)

Rio 2 (2014)

Leaving on October 31

Bad Reputation (2018)

Bewitched (2005)

Carnage (2011)

Center Stage: On Pointe (2016)

Chloe (2010)

Closer (2004)

Clive Barker's The Plague (2006)

Cover Versions (2018)

Don't Be Afraid of the Dark (2011)

Eragon (2006)

Evil Dead (2013)

Frank (2014)

Hotel Transylvania (2012)

John Dies At The End (2012)

Killers (2010)

Labyrinth (1986)

Leprechaun II (1994)

Leprechaun Returns (2019)

Leprechaun 4: Lost In Space (1997)

Leprechaun (1993)

Leprechaun Origins (2014)

Leprechaun III (1995)

Leprechaun VI: Back 2 Tha Hood (2003)

Leap Year (2010)

Leprechaun V: In The Hood (2000)

Little Fockers (2010)

Mas Negro Que La Noche (2014)

Meet the Fockers (2004)

Meet the Parents (2000)

Monster House (2006)

Mom and Dad (2017)

Notting Hill (1999)

One For The Money (2012)

Only Lovers Left Alive (2014)

Our Idiot Brother (2011)

Pandorum (2009)

Practical Magic (1998)

Queen of the Damned (2002)

Shark Tale (2004)

Simply Irresistible (1999)

Stay (2005)

Stealing Harvard (2002)

The Craft (1996)

The Devil Wears Prada (2006)

The Grudge 2 (2006)

The Haunting in Connecticut (2009)

The Hills Have Eyes (2006)

The Last Exorcism (2010)

The Lincoln Lawyer (2012)

The Ringer (2005)

Turistas (2006)

Tyler Perry's Why Did I Get Married Too? (2010)

Tyler Perry's Why Did I Get Married? (2007)

Unfaithful (2002)

Waking Ned Devine (1998)

Wedding Crashers (2005)

What'S Your Number? (2011)

Zoom (2006)

G.I. Joe: The Rise Of Cobra (2009)

In Time (2011)

The A-Team (2010)

G.I. Joe: Retaliation (2013)

Enemy of the State (1998)

The Lego Movie 2: The Second Part (2019)

The Lego Movie (2014)

Seven (1995)