Fall is here, and that means another great reshuffling for all the major streamers. As always, Hulu has an exciting lineup of new additions coming in September 2023, along with a few titles that will be leaving the service. Among the highlights being added are Seasons 9 and 10 of the massively popular anime series One Piece, Season 2 of Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney's sports docuseries Welcome to Wrexham, and FX's American Horror Story: Delicate starring Emma Roberts, Kim Kardashian, and Cara Delevingne. On the film side, Hulu will be welcoming a number of popular titles like the 2000 Ben Stiller and Robert De Niro comedy Meet the Parents, Jason Statham's The Transporter trilogy, and the 2022 critical darling The Banshees of Inisherin. Additionally, there will be some returning titles that were previously removed from the service but are making a comeback. However, this list focuses on the titles that will be departing. Popular movies bidding farewell to the service in September include the 2014 psychological drama Whiplash, the beloved Wes Anderson film The Grand Budapest Hotel, and the iconic Alien franchise. While some of these may return in the future, others will be leaving for good. So read on for the full list of titles leaving Hulu in September 2023 and start planning your watchlist accordingly!

Leaving on September 1

This Means War (2012)

Leaving on September 4

You’re Not You (2014)

Leaving on September 8

Wild Horses (2015)

Leaving on September 10

Dirty Weekend (2015)

In Dubious Battle (2016)

Leaving on September 11

Blackfish (2013)

The Grand Seduction (2013)

Leaving on September 14

360 (2011)

Life Partners (2014)

Leaving on September 15

The Full Monty (2007)

Leaving on September 22

Paris Can Wait (2017)

Summer Days, Summer Nights (2021)

Wrath of Man (2021)

Leaving on September 23

One Shot (2021)

Skyfire (2021)

Leaving on September 29

The Grand Budapest Hotel (2014)

Leaving on September 30

A Good Year (2006)

Alien (1979)

Alien 3 (1992)

Alien Resurrection (1997)

Aliens (1986)

All the Right Moves (1983)

The Answer Man (2009)

Attack The Block (2011)

Bachelor Party (1984)

Bachelorette (2012)

Bandidas (2006)

Bottle Rocket (1996)

Brigsby Bear (2017)

The Broken Hearts Club: A Romantic Comedy (2000)

Brother (2001)

Bruno (2009)

Celeste and Jesse Forever (2012)

Center Stage (2000)

Center Stage: Turn It Up (2008)

Charlie and the Chocolate Factory (2005)

City Of Joy (1992)

Cocktail (1988)

The Covenant (2006)

The Croods (2013)

Deja Vu (2006)

The Descendants (2011)

The Devil Has a Name (2019)

Die Hard (1988)

Die Hard: With a Vengeance (1995)

Don't Tell Mom the Babysitter's Dead (1991)

El Chicano (2018)

Elysium (2013)

Ender's Game (2013)

Father of the Bride (1991)

Father of the Bride II (1995)

Flicka (2006)

Forgetting Sarah Marshall (2008)

The Guardian (2006)

Here Comes The Boom (2012)

The Hobbit: An Unexpected Journey (2012)

The Hulk (2003)

I Know What You Did Last Summer (1997)

The Internship (2013)

Joy Ride (2001)

Jumpin' Jack Flash (1986)

Kick-Ass (2010)

Killing Gunther (2017)

King Kong (2005)

Lol (2011)

The Lord of the Rings: The Two Towers (2002)

The Lord of the Rings: The Return Of The King (2003)

Made of Honor (2008)

The Man Who Knew Too Little (1997)

Maudie (2017)

Metro (1997)

The Monuments Men (2014)

Mortal Kombat (2021)

Mrs. Doubtfire (1993)

My Super Ex-Girlfriend (2006)

No Eres Tu Soy Yo (2011)

The Omen (2006)

The Perfect Storm (2000)

Phone Booth (2003)

Pompeii (2014)

Real Steel (2011)

Red Tails (2012)

Rio (2011)

Shanghai Knights (2003)

Shanghai Noon (2000)

St. Elmo's Fire (1985)

Step Brothers (2008)

Tim's Vermeer (2014)

Total Recall (2012)

Tyler Perry's Madea Goes to Jail (2009)

The Walk (2015)

The Weekend (2019)

We're The Millers (2013)

What Happens in Vegas (2008)

What's Love Got to Do With It (1993)

Whiplash (2014)

Wild Things (1998)