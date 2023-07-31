As we enter the month of August, all the streaming services are reshuffling their catalogs, and Max is no exception. The streamer is all set to debut a number of exciting titles, including new seasons of Winning Time: The Rise of the Lakers Dynasty and Rap Sh!t, as well as brand-new shows like the half-hour adult animated series Adventure Time: Fionna & Cake. But as always, there will also be a number of titles leaving the service, and the titles expiring in August 2023 include some beloved franchises, as well as more underrated fare.

The titles on the way out in August 2023 include the Lethal Weapon film series, Jackie Chan and Chris Tucker's Rush Hour trilogy, Godzilla (2014) and Godzilla: King of the Monsters (2019), and a whole lot of Hellraiser movies. Those are just a few of the titles that are leaving the service and Max has said that this list may not be comprehensive and is subject to change, so there could be others dropping off the streamer as well. But for now, here's everything that we know is leaving Max in 2023, so you can add them to your watchlist and start binging before they're gone.

Leaving August 5

Hard Knocks: Training Camp with the Detroit Lions (2022)

Leaving August 12

A Very Venture Christmas (2004)

From the Ladle to the Grave: The Shallow Gravy Story (2011)

Leaving August 13

Thank You, Mr. President: Helen Thomas at the White House (2008)

Leaving August 28

Tokyo Revengers (Dubbed & Subtitled) (2021)

Leaving August 31

20 Feet From Stardom (2013)

3:10 to Yuma (2007)

93Queen (2018)

A Vigilante (2019)

Acts of Vengeance (2017)

Airplane II: The Sequel (1982)

Airplane! (1980)

Anger Management (2003)

Basic (2003)

Best of Enemies (2015)

Big Daddy (1999)

Blue Bayou (2021)

Brokedown Palace (1999)

Bullitt (1968)

Cobra (1986)

Deep Blue Sea (1999)

Demolition Man (1993)

Dolores Claiborne (1995)

Dragonball Evolution (2009)

Dunkirk (2017)

Eagle Eye (2008)

Enter the Dragon (1973)

Finding Forrester (2001)

Ghosts of Mississippi (1986)

Godzilla (2014)

Godzilla: King of the Monsters (2019)

Going in Style (1979)

Goodbye, Mr. Chips (1969)

Heist (2015)

Hellboy (2004)

Hellraiser III: Hell on Earth (1992)

Hellraiser IV: Bloodline (1996)

Hellraiser V: Inferno (2000)

Hellraiser VII: Deader (2005)

Hellraiser: Hellseeker (2002)

Hellraiser: Hellworld (2005)

Hot Tub Time Machine (2010)

House at the End of the Street (2012)

Hunter Killer (2018)

I Am Love (2009)

I Love You, Beth Cooper (2009)

Iris (2015)

Jackson (2016)

Jersey Boys (2014)

Johnson Family Vacation (2004)

Journey 2: The Mysterious Island (2012)

Journey to the Center of the Earth (1959)

Just Cause (1995)

King Kong (1933)

Lemon (2017)

Lethal Weapon (1987)

Lethal Weapon 2 (1989)

Lethal Weapon 3 (1992)

Lethal Weapon 4 (1998)

Letters to Juliet (2010)

Mad Max Beyond Thunderdome (1985)

Make Your Move (2003)

Miss March (2009)

Miss Sloane (2016)

Mona Lisa Smile (2003)

My Bloody Valentine (1981)

My Bodyguard (1980)

My Week with Marilyn (2011)

Netizens (2018)

Never Grow Old (2019)

Norma Rae (1979)

Outrage (2009)

Over the Garden Wall (2014)

Paparazzi (2004)

Ready Player One (2018)

Results (2015)

Robin Hood (1991)

Robin Hood: Prince of Thieves (1991)

RocknRolla (2008)

Rush Hour (1998)

Rush Hour 2 (2001)

Rush Hour 3 (2007)

School Life (2017)

Sinister (2012)

Sleepers (1996)

Slums of Beverly Hills (1998)

Squidbillies (2004)

Tangerine (2015)

Taxi (2004)

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles II: The Secret of the Ooze (1991)

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles III (1993)

Tequila Sunrise (1988)

Thanks for Sharing (2012)

The Accused (1988)

The Animatrix (2003)

The Big Hit (1998)

The Card Counter (2021)

The Cold Light of Day (2012)

The Crazies (2010)

The Pick-Up Artist (1987)

The Ring Two (2005)

The Sentinel (2006)

The War of the Roses (1989)

TMNT (2007)

Vampire in Brooklyn (1995)

What a Girl Wants (2003)

What Lies Beneath (2000)

Whip It (2009)

White God (2015)

Whitey: United States of America v. James J. Bulger (2014)

Wild (2014)

Wild Hogs (2007)

Woman Walks Ahead (2017)

Yogi Bear (2010)