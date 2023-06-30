Fresh off its rebranding in June 2023, Max is going to be reshuffling its catalog again come July. Now that Max features Discovery shows, subscribers can look forward to the channel's Shark Week programming in July, not to mention the Max Original shows that are due for release. These include the Steven Soderbergh limited series Full Circle, and the final season of docu-comedy series How to With John Wilson. But while there's plenty of exciting things coming to Max, there will also be a number of titles leaving the service.

According to what Max has announced so far, the titles on the way out in July include the 2021 coming-of-age musical Dear Evan Hansen, the 2001 psychological thriller Donnie Darko, Steven Spielberg's 2002 Leonardo DiCaprio-starrer Catch Me If You Can, and a number of classic James Bond movies. That's just a few of the titles leaving the service and there's plenty more for you to add to your watchlist from the list below. Fair warning, Max has said that this list may not be comprehensive and is subject to change so keep that in mind. Now without further ado, here's the list of everything leaving Max in July 2023.

Leaving July 6

Dr. Stone (2019, Subtitled)

Family Tree (2013)

Leaving July 7

The Night House (2021)

Leaving July 9

The Problem with Apu (2017)

Leaving July 10

Gravity (2013)

Leaving July 12

Vacation (2015)

Leaving July 25

Top Gear (Seasons 28-30)

Leaving July 27

Chef (2014)

Leaving July 28

Milestone Generations (2022)

Leaving July 31

50 First Dates (2004)

American Sniper (2014)

Back to School (1986)

Barely Lethal (2015)

Belle (2013)

Black Butterfly (2017)

The Blind Side (2009)

Bottle Rocket (1996)

The Brothers Bloom (2008)

The Captive (2014)

Casino Royale (2006)

Casualties of War (1989)

Catch Me If You Can (2002)

Children of a Lesser God (1986)

Class Act (1992)

Conspiracy Theory (1997)

A Dangerous Method (2011)

Dark Places (2015)

Dave (1993)

Dear Evan Hansen (2021)

Death Warrant (1990)

Deep Cover (1992)

Diamonds are Forever (1971)

Dolphin Tale (2011)

Donnie Darko (2001)

Dr. No (1962)

Dr. Seuss' How the Grinch Stole Christmas (2000)

The Dreamers (2003)

Drive Angry (2011)

Drop Dead Gorgeous (1999)

Eat Pray Love (2010)

Edge of Darkness (2010)

The End of the Tour (2015)

Enemy (2014)

Everything You Always Wanted to Know About Sex But Were Too Afraid To Ask (1972)

Fame (1980)

The Fault in Our Stars (2014)

Fighting (2009)

The First Wives Club (1996)

Force Majeure (2014)

GoldenEye (1995)

Gossip (2000)

The Great Escape (1963)

Gremlins (Movie, 1984)

Gremlins 2: The New Batch (1990)

Hellboy (2019)

Hoodlum (1997)

How I Live Now (2013)

I Heart Huckabees (2004)

Jeremiah Johnson (1972)

Kill the Irishman (2011)

Kung Fu Panda (2008)

The Last Face (2016)

The Last Word (2017)

The Leisure Seeker (2017)

Little Shop of Horrors (1986)

The Living Daylights (1987)

Locke (2013)

Long Shot (2019)

Man of the Year (2006)

The Man with the Golden Gun (1974)

A Midsummer Night's Sex Comedy (1982)

Mimic (1997)

Mimic 2 (2001)

Mimic 3: Sentinel (2003)

The Miracle Worker (1962)

Mississippi Grind (2015)

Mojave (2015)

Moonraker (1979)

My Big Fat Greek Wedding 2 (2016)

My Dream is Yours (1949)

National Lampoon's European Vacation (1985)

National Lampoon's Vacation (1983)

Never Die Along (2004)

Next Day Air (2009)

The Nun's Story (1959)

Objective, Burma! (1945)

Octopussy (1983)

Old (2021)

On Moonlight Bay (1951)

The One (2001)

Operation Crossbow (1965)

Osmosis Jones (2001)

Person to Person (2017)

Piranha 3D (2010)

Piranha 3DD (2012)

Planet 51 (2009)

Precious Cargo (2016)

Quantum of Solace (2008)

Red (2008)

Red 2 (2013)

Reefa (2021)

Regression (2015)

Rememory (2017)

Return to House on Haunted Hill (2007)

Revenge of the Green Dragons (2014)

Shallow Grave (1994)

Shark Night 3D (2011)

The Spiderwick Chronicles (2008)

Stardust (2007)

Street Fighter: The Legend of Chun-Li (2009)

Sunday in New York (1963)

Suspect Zero (2004)

Take This Waltz (2011)

A Thousand Words (2012)

Thunderball (1965)

Thunderstruck (2012)

Three Amigos! (1986)

Tomorrow Never Dies (1997)

Trouble with the Curve (2012)

Tusk (2014)

Vendetta (2015)

War of the Worlds (2005)

Where the Wild Things Are (2009)

White Bird in a Blizzard (2014)

The Wife (2018)

Wolves at the Door (2016)

Woodstock: The Director's Cut (1970)

The World According to Garp (1982)

Yesterday (2005)

You Only Live Twice (1967)