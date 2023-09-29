Max is all set for October with an exciting lineup of new additions, which includes new episodes of Doom Patrol, The Gilded Age, and Our Flag Means Death, as well as the recent Jason Statham creature feature Meg 2: The Trench, and the Final Destination franchise. But even as we celebrate their arrival, October 2023 will also be the month when a number of great shows and movies will leave the service. These include The Bob's Burgers Movie (2022), the Jennifer Garner romance-fantasy film 13 Going on 30 (2004), the 80s classics Raging Bull and 9 to 5, and the AMC shows that have been streaming on Max for a limited time, which includes the likes of Interview With the Vampire, A Discovery of Witches, and more. Keep in mind that this list may not be final and could be subject to change. For one thing, Max hasn't announced their Halloween programming yet and that's definitely something we're looking forward to. And even from what's listed here, some titles may return to the service at a later date. But for most of them, this will be your last chance to catch them on Max before they're gone for the foreseeable future. Read on for the complete list of everything we know to be leaving Max in October 2023, so you can add them to your watchlist and catch them while you can.

Leaving on October 3

Rx Early Detection: A Cancer Journey with Sandra Lee (2018)

Leaving on October 5

Which Way Home (2009)

Leaving on October 8

To Your Eternity, Season 1 (Subtitled)

Leaving on October 11

The Bob's Burgers Movie (2022)

Leaving on October 14

Legendary Nights: The Tale of Gatti-Ward

Leaving on October 16

Mr. Pickles

Leaving on October 17

Stolen Daughters: Kidnapped by Boko Haram (2018)

Leaving on October 26

John Lewis: Good Trouble (2020)

Leaving on October 31

13 Going on 30 (2004)

3 Godfathers (1948)

9 to 5 (1980)

A Discovery of Witches, Seasons 1-3

Alpha Dog (2006)

Arthur (1981)

Beetlejuice (1988)

Belfast (2021)

Blame It on Rio (1984)

Blue Velvet (1986)

The Cabin in the Woods (2012)

Cadillac Man (1990)

Calvary (2014)

Cat People (1942)

City by the Sea (2002)

Clean and Sober (1998)

Cloudy with a Chance Of Meatballs (2009)

Come and Find Me (2016)

Crazy, Stupid, Love. (2011)

Dark Blue (2003)

Dark Winds, Season 1

Dawson's Creek

Dodgeball: A True Underdog Story (2004)

Eight Legged Freaks (2002)

Equals (2016)

Exorcist II: The Heretic (1977)

The Exorcist (1973)

Extortion (2017)

The Eye (2008)

Fear The Walking Dead, Seasons 1-7

The Fly II (1989)

The Fly (1958)

Friday (1995)

From Hell (2001)

Gangs of London, Seasons 1-2

Garfield (2004)

Garfield: A Tail of Two Kitties (2006)

The Getaway (1972)

The Haunting in Connecticut 2: Ghosts of Georgia (2013)

I am Wrath (2016)

In the House

The Inevitable Defeat of Mister and Pete

Interview With The Vampire

Invasion of the Body Snatchers (1978)

It (2017)

It: Chapter Two (2019)

Jason Goes to Hell: The Final Friday (1993)

Killing Eve, Seasons 1-4

King Arthur: Legend of the Sword (2017)

Knock Knock (2015)

Leatherface (2017)

Legion (2010)

The Lego Movie 2: The Second Part (2019)

Line of Duty (2013)

Little Shop of Horrors (1986)

The Long Riders (1980)

Marked for Death (1990)

Martin: The Reunion (2022)

The Meg (2018)

Mirrors (2008)

Morris from America (2016)

My Best Friend's Girl (2008)

Mystic Pizza (1988)

Neighbors (2014)

Never Goin' Back (2018)

A Nightmare on Elm Street (1984)

No Way Out (1987)

Ocean's Eight (2018)

The Omega Man (1971)

The Parent 'Hood

A Prayer Before Dawn (2018)

Pump Up the Volume (1990)

Raging Bull (1980)

The Replacements (2000)

Ride With Norman Reedus, Seasons 1-5

Rock Dog (2017)

Slice (2018)

Sliding Doors (1998)

Sorority Row (2009)

This Is Elvis (1981)

THX 1138 (1971)

Time After Time (1979)

The Time Machine (1960)

Transcendence (2014)

Wes Craven's New Nightmare (1994)

Whiteboyz (1999)

Wild Wild West (1999)

Windtalkers (2002)

Wolf (2021)