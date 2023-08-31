As September arrives, streaming platforms across the board are rearranging their lineups, and Max is no exception. The streamer has a lineup of exciting additions coming in September, such as a new season of Starstruck, a number of popular horror titles like Annabelle, Friday the 13th, It, and more, as well as a number of AMC shows that are going to be streaming on Max for a limited time. However, as always, some titles will be leaving the service in September 2023 as well. These include the classic films like Caddyshack (1980), You've Got Mail (1998), and Terms of Endearment (1983), as well as titles like the Divergent franchise, three Ocean's movies, and Edgar Wright's acclaimed 2021 film Last Night in Soho. Keep in mind that this list may not be final and could be subject to change, but for most of these titles, this will be your last chance to catch them on Max before they're gone for the foreseeable future. Read on for the complete list of everything we know to be leaving Max in September 2023 and add them to your watchlist for your first binge-watch of the Fall.

Leaving on September 8

Too Beautiful: Our Right To Fight (2018)

The Tourist (Max Original)

Leaving on September 13

Ghosts, Season 1-3 (CBS Original)

Tammy (2014)

Leaving on September 30

300 (2007)

17 Again (2009)

Alfie (2004)

Along Came a Spider (2001)

Another Me (2014)

Armageddon (1998)

Beatriz at Dinner (2017)

Because I Said So (2007)

Big Game (2015)

Bloodsport (1988)

Boyz N The Hood (1991)

Braveheart (1995)

The Bridge on the River Kwai (1957)

Caddyshack (1980)

Can't Hardly Wait (1998)

Chicago (2003)

Clash of the Titans (1981)

The Crying Game (1993)

The Dirty Dozen (1967)

District 9 (2009)

Divergent (2014)

The Divergent Series: Insurgent (2015)

The Divergent Series: Allegiant (2016)

Downton Abbey (2019)

Dumb and Dumber (1994)

Entertainment (2015)

Experimenter (2015)

The Family (2013)

Get Hard (2015)

The Getaway(1972)

Ghost Ship (2002)

Ghosts of Girlfriends Past (2009)

Girl Happy (1965)

The Good Lie (2014)

Good News (1947)

The Goodbye Girl (1977)

The Goods: Live Hard, Sell Hard (2009)

Harriet (2019)

Head Full of Honey (2018)

Horrible Bosses (2011)

The Host (2007)

Hot Shots! (1991)

Hot Shots! Part Deux (1993)

Hot Summer Nights (2018)

Hotel Mumbai (2019)

Ice Station Zebra (1968)

Ingrid Goes West (2017)

The Invisible War (2012)

The Iron Giant (1999)

The Jacket (2005)

JFK (1991)

Jonah Hex (2010)

Juno (2007)

The Kid (2019)

King Arthur: Legend of the Sword (2017)

Kiss The Girls (1997)

Klute (1971)

The Last Circus (2011)

The Last Days on Mars (2013)

Last Night In Soho (2021)

Let's Be Cops (2014)

Little Miss Sunshine (2006)

Little Woods (2019)

Mad Max 2: The Road Warrior (1983)

Maid in Manhattan (2002)

The Meg (2018)

Miss Congeniality (2000)

Miss Congeniality 2: Armed and Fabulous (2005)

Moneyball (2011)

Mortal Kombat (1995)

Mortal Kombat Legends: Battle of the Realms (2021)

Nancy Drew (2007)

Nancy Drew and the Hidden Staircase (2019)

Night Moves (1975)

Noma: My Perfect Storm (2015)

Ocean's Twelve (2004)

Ocean's Thirteen (2007)

Ocean's Eight (2018)

Oliver! (1968)

The Omega Man (1971)

One Missed Call (2008)

The Perfect Storm (2000)

Poseidon (2006)

Push (2009)

Rampage (2018)

Rising Sun (1993)

Sex and the City (2008)

Sex and the City 2 (2010)

Sherlock Holmes and the Great Escape (2019)

Slumdog Millionaire (2008)

Smokin' Aces (2007)

Spawn (1997)

Stage Fright (1950)

Star 80 (1983)

Steel (1997)

Steven Universe: The Movie (2020)

Steven Universe The Movie Sing-a-Long (2020)

Sublet (2020)

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles (1990)

Tenacious D In The Pick of Destiny (2006)

Terms of Endearment (1983)

They Died With Their Boots On (1941)

Thir13en Ghosts (2001)

This Is Elvis (1981)

Till the End of Time (1946)

To Be or Not To Be (1983)

Torpedo Run (1958)

Travels with My Aunt (1972)

Tu Me Manques (2019)

Twister (1996)

Under the Cherry Moon (1986)

Valkyrie (2008)

The Vanishing (1993)

The Wave (2016)

We Are The Best! (2014)

Wild Wild West (1999)

You've Got Mail (1998)