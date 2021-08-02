Last call, y'all! Somehow, it's already August, and that means a new batch of movies and shows are about to expire on Netflix. Of course, the so-called king of streaming is always delivering heaps of new original content, but when it comes to old favorites, classics, and some of the best library titles on Netflix right now, the clock is ticking to sneak in one more watch before they're gone.

This is actually a month with some tough losses on Netflix, including some of the best movies currently on the streaming service. Some titles to note include The Big Lebowski, Election, Superbad, The Social Network, and The Ring. There are also a handful of great thrillers leaving Netflix this month, including Nightcrawler, The Departed, Road to Perdition, and Chinatown, so if you're a big fan of the genre, you're gonna want to make sure you watch those before they're gone. If you're craving an early dose of Christmas this summer, both Love Actually and A Princess for Christmas are about to expire, and if you're trying to do a 007 re-watch before No Time to Die finally lands in theaters this fall, both Casino Royale and Quantum of Solace are expiring on August 30. Watch 'em while you can!

In the realm of TV, the biggest departure this month is the short-lived but very beloved early-aughts apocalypse drama, Jericho, with both seasons leaving Netflix on August 15. You could always try mass-shipping peanuts to Netflix to see if that brings it back, but your best bet is probably just to watch it before it's gone. Also expiring this month are the children's show Mother Goose Club and both seasons of the Spanish-language crime thriller El Cartel - though, at a staggering 50+ episodes per season, that one's going to be a lot harder to binge-watch before it leaves on August 9.

Check out the full list of everything leaving Netflix in August below.

Leaving 8/1/21

American Assassin

Leaving 8/4/21

#cats_the_mewvie

Leaving 8/7/21

The Promise

Leaving 8/9/21

El Cartel: Season 1

El Cartel 2: Season

Nightcrawler

Leaving 8/12/21

Safety Not Guaranteed

Scary Movie 5

Leaving 8/14/21

Mother Goose Club: Seasons 1-2

Leaving 8/15/21

Jericho: Seasons 1-2

Wish I Was Here

Leaving 8/20/21

Kill the Irishman

Norm of the North: Keys to the Kingdom

The Founder

Leaving 8/22/21

1BR

Leaving 8/26/21

The Angry Birds Movie 2

Leaving 8/27/21

A Princess for Christmas

Leaving 8/29/21

Strange but True

Leaving 8/30/21

Casino Royale

The Eichmann Show

Full Out

Quantum of Solace

Stranger than Fiction

Leaving 8/31/21

Adrift

Angel Eyes

The Big Lebowski

Chinatown

The Departed

Election

The Girl Next Door

Hey Arnold! The Movie

Hot Rod

Lemony Snicket's A Series of Unfortunate Events (2004)

Love Actually

Love Happens

The Manchurian Candidate

Monsters vs. Aliens

The Muppets

Muppets Most Wanted

Nacho Libre

Moon Kingdom

Pootie Tang

The Prince & Me

Resident Evil: Afterlife

Resident Evil: Extinction

The Ring

Road to Perdition

The Social Network

Superbad

The Time Traveler's Wife

