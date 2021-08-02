Last call, y'all! Somehow, it's already August, and that means a new batch of movies and shows are about to expire on Netflix. Of course, the so-called king of streaming is always delivering heaps of new original content, but when it comes to old favorites, classics, and some of the best library titles on Netflix right now, the clock is ticking to sneak in one more watch before they're gone.
This is actually a month with some tough losses on Netflix, including some of the best movies currently on the streaming service. Some titles to note include The Big Lebowski, Election, Superbad, The Social Network, and The Ring. There are also a handful of great thrillers leaving Netflix this month, including Nightcrawler, The Departed, Road to Perdition, and Chinatown, so if you're a big fan of the genre, you're gonna want to make sure you watch those before they're gone. If you're craving an early dose of Christmas this summer, both Love Actually and A Princess for Christmas are about to expire, and if you're trying to do a 007 re-watch before No Time to Die finally lands in theaters this fall, both Casino Royale and Quantum of Solace are expiring on August 30. Watch 'em while you can!
In the realm of TV, the biggest departure this month is the short-lived but very beloved early-aughts apocalypse drama, Jericho, with both seasons leaving Netflix on August 15. You could always try mass-shipping peanuts to Netflix to see if that brings it back, but your best bet is probably just to watch it before it's gone. Also expiring this month are the children's show Mother Goose Club and both seasons of the Spanish-language crime thriller El Cartel - though, at a staggering 50+ episodes per season, that one's going to be a lot harder to binge-watch before it leaves on August 9.
Check out the full list of everything leaving Netflix in August below.
Leaving 8/1/21
American Assassin
Leaving 8/4/21
#cats_the_mewvie
Leaving 8/7/21
The Promise
Leaving 8/9/21
El Cartel: Season 1
El Cartel 2: Season
Nightcrawler
Leaving 8/12/21
Safety Not Guaranteed
Scary Movie 5
Leaving 8/14/21
Mother Goose Club: Seasons 1-2
Leaving 8/15/21
Jericho: Seasons 1-2
Wish I Was Here
Leaving 8/20/21
Kill the Irishman
Norm of the North: Keys to the Kingdom
The Founder
Leaving 8/22/21
1BR
Leaving 8/26/21
The Angry Birds Movie 2
Leaving 8/27/21
A Princess for Christmas
Leaving 8/29/21
Strange but True
Leaving 8/30/21
Casino Royale
The Eichmann Show
Full Out
Quantum of Solace
Stranger than Fiction
Leaving 8/31/21
Adrift
Angel Eyes
The Big Lebowski
Chinatown
The Departed
Election
The Girl Next Door
Hey Arnold! The Movie
Hot Rod
Lemony Snicket's A Series of Unfortunate Events (2004)
Love Actually
Love Happens
The Manchurian Candidate
Monsters vs. Aliens
The Muppets
Muppets Most Wanted
Nacho Libre
Moon Kingdom
Pootie Tang
The Prince & Me
Resident Evil: Afterlife
Resident Evil: Extinction
The Ring
Road to Perdition
The Social Network
Superbad
The Time Traveler's Wife
