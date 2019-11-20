Here’s What’s Leaving Netflix in December 2019

0

Netflix has announced what titles are leaving the streaming service in December. As expected, there’s the ending of contracts for stuff that’s now going to live exclusively on Disney+ like Thor: Ragnarok and Star Wars: The Last Jedi. But wait! There’s more. Netflix is also losing a bunch of nature documentaries like Blue Planet II, Planet Earth II, and Frozen Planet, as well as movies like About a Boy, Black Hawk Down, Jackie Brown, Pulp Fiction, Rain Man, the first five Rocky movies, Schindler’s List, and Winter’s Bone. It’s also losing movies like The Dark Crystal and Wet Hot American Summer, which is a little surprising since Netflix has original series based off those movies. In any case, every month the streamer moves a little closer to having nothing but original content, which means a library of movies and television shows produced after 2013.

Here’s the full list of titles that are leaving Netflix in December.

Leaving 12/1/19

Yoga Hosers

Leaving 12/2/19

Africa: Season 1

Blue Planet II: Season 1

Frozen Planet: On Thin Ice

Frozen Planet: Season 1

Frozen Planet: The Epic Journey

Life

Life On Location

Life Story

Nature’s Great Events : Series 1 Nature’s Great Events: Diaries: Series 1

Planet Earth II

Planet Earth: Season 1

The Blue Planet: A Natural History of the Oceans: Season 1

The Blue Planet: A Natural History of the Oceans: Season 1

The Hunt: Season 1

The Making of Frozen Planet: Series 1

Leaving 12/4/19

Thor: Ragnarok

Leaving 12/11/19

Get Santa

Leaving 12/14/19

Beyblade: Metal Fusion: Season 1

Merlin: Season 1-5

Leaving 12/15/19

Helix: Season 2

Leaving 12/18/19

Miss Me This Christmas

You Can’t Fight Christmas

Leaving 12/19/19

George of the Jungle 2

Leaving 12/25/19

Anthony Bourdain: Parts Unknown: Season 7-11

Kurt Seyit ve Şura: Season 1

Star Wars: Episode VIII: The Last Jedi

Leaving 12/31/19