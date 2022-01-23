Welcome to February! The new month means it's time to say hello to exciting new shows and movies on Netflix, but it also means that some of our favorites are about to leave the platform. We've got you covered on what to watch one last time before it's taken off of the streamer.
Nearly all the titles leaving Netflix in February are films, which means you have time to catch them if you have never seen them. Iconic flicks like Dances with Wolves and Labyrinth are set to leave at the end of the month alongside movies like Chocolat (a good revisit if you enjoyed Alfred Molina's recent appearance in Spider-Man: No Way Home), Total Recall, Step Brothers, and Terminator 2: Judgment Day.
If you've got a love for documentaries, be sure to check out Studio 54 (Leaving February 15), Being Elmo: A Puppeteer's Journey (Leaving February 20), and Hitler – A Career (Leaving February 9) soon before they disappear from the platform.
Here's everything leaving Netflix in February 2022. But that just means more time and room for the new programming coming next month. February marks a whole new collection of original and existing content coming to the platform, from Sweet Magnolias to Disenchantment, it's looking to be an exciting slate to dive into. Check out the full list of all the new titles here.
Leaving February 1
Await Further Instructions
Grown Ups
Leaving February 8
Polaroid
Leaving February 9
Hitler – A Career
Leaving February 15
Studio 54
Leaving February 16
Drunk Parents
Leaving February 19
Good Time
Leaving February 20
Being Elmo: A Puppeteer's Journey
Leaving February 25
No Escape
Leaving February 26
Edge of Seventeen
Leaving February 28
Border Security: America's Front Line: Season 2
Chocolat
Dances with Wolves
The Darkest Hour
Fool's Gold
Here Comes the Boom
The Interview
Labyrinth
Law Abiding Citizen
Mars Attacks!
Observe and Report
Rain Man
Sabrina
Sex Drive
Something Borrowed
Soul Surfer
Step Brothers
Terminator 2: Judgment Day
Total Recall
We Were Soldiers
