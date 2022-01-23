Welcome to February! The new month means it's time to say hello to exciting new shows and movies on Netflix, but it also means that some of our favorites are about to leave the platform. We've got you covered on what to watch one last time before it's taken off of the streamer.

Nearly all the titles leaving Netflix in February are films, which means you have time to catch them if you have never seen them. Iconic flicks like Dances with Wolves and Labyrinth are set to leave at the end of the month alongside movies like Chocolat (a good revisit if you enjoyed Alfred Molina's recent appearance in Spider-Man: No Way Home), Total Recall, Step Brothers, and Terminator 2: Judgment Day.

If you've got a love for documentaries, be sure to check out Studio 54 (Leaving February 15), Being Elmo: A Puppeteer's Journey (Leaving February 20), and Hitler – A Career (Leaving February 9) soon before they disappear from the platform.

Here's everything leaving Netflix in February 2022. But that just means more time and room for the new programming coming next month. February marks a whole new collection of original and existing content coming to the platform, from Sweet Magnolias to Disenchantment, it's looking to be an exciting slate to dive into. Check out the full list of all the new titles here.

Leaving February 1

Await Further Instructions

Grown Ups

Leaving February 8

Polaroid

Leaving February 9

Hitler – A Career

Leaving February 15

Studio 54

Leaving February 16

Drunk Parents

Leaving February 19

Good Time

Leaving February 20

Being Elmo: A Puppeteer's Journey

Leaving February 25

No Escape

Leaving February 26

Edge of Seventeen

Leaving February 28

Border Security: America's Front Line: Season 2

Chocolat

Dances with Wolves

The Darkest Hour

Fool's Gold

Here Comes the Boom

The Interview

Labyrinth

Law Abiding Citizen

Mars Attacks!

Observe and Report

Rain Man

Sabrina

Sex Drive

Something Borrowed

Soul Surfer

Step Brothers

Terminator 2: Judgment Day

Total Recall

We Were Soldiers

