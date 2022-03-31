Normally, we do these "what's leaving" lists at the end of the month. However, not that much is leaving Netflix in April, but what is, is a big one, and it leaves on the first of the month. No, this isn't an April Fool's prank. Star Trek: The Next Generation is leaving the streamer on April 1. You don't have much time, but I won't tell if you need to take the day off of work to enjoy it. Also leaving Netflix this month is all six seasons of Dawson's Creek. That, however, doesn't leave until the end of the month, so you can devote the whole month to relieving the drama.

Leaving 4/1/22

Star Trek: The Next Generation: Seasons 1-7

Leaving 4/2/22

Truth or Dare

Leaving 4/4/22

Image via Canal+

The Killing of a Sacred Deer

Leaving 4/5/22

The Florida Project

Leaving 4/8/22

House of the Witch

Leaving 4/15/22

About Time

Leaving 4/18/22

Miss Sloane

Leaving 4/24/22

King Arthur: Legend of the Sword

Leaving 4/25/22

The Artist

Leaving 4/26/22

August: Osage County

Leaving 4/29/22

El señor de los Cielos: Seasons 1-7

Hostel

Leaving 4/30/22

Image Via The WB

Dawson's Creek: Seasons 1-6

Dear John

First Knight

Léon: The Professional

Moneyball

Snakes on a Plane

Snatch

Stripes

Superman Returns

The Shawshank Redemption

The Town

