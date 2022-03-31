Normally, we do these "what's leaving" lists at the end of the month. However, not that much is leaving Netflix in April, but what is, is a big one, and it leaves on the first of the month. No, this isn't an April Fool's prank. Star Trek: The Next Generation is leaving the streamer on April 1. You don't have much time, but I won't tell if you need to take the day off of work to enjoy it. Also leaving Netflix this month is all six seasons of Dawson's Creek. That, however, doesn't leave until the end of the month, so you can devote the whole month to relieving the drama.
Leaving 4/1/22
Star Trek: The Next Generation: Seasons 1-7
Leaving 4/2/22
Truth or Dare
Leaving 4/4/22
The Killing of a Sacred Deer
Leaving 4/5/22
The Florida Project
Leaving 4/8/22
House of the Witch
Leaving 4/15/22
About Time
Leaving 4/18/22
Miss Sloane
Leaving 4/24/22
King Arthur: Legend of the Sword
Leaving 4/25/22
The Artist
Leaving 4/26/22
August: Osage County
Leaving 4/29/22
El señor de los Cielos: Seasons 1-7
Hostel
Leaving 4/30/22
Dawson's Creek: Seasons 1-6
Dear John
First Knight
Léon: The Professional
Moneyball
Snakes on a Plane
Snatch
Stripes
Superman Returns
The Shawshank Redemption
The Town