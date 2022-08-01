With a new month on Netflix comes new titles, but it is also time to bid farewell to numerous films and shows. This August on Netflix is no exception, with it being your last chance to watch critically acclaimed films like Taylor Sheridan's Wind River starring Jeremy Renner and Elizabeth Olsen, and James Cameron's epic romance Titanic starring Kate Winslet and Leonardo DiCaprio. Several key Martin Scorsese films will also be leaving the service including Taxi Driver, Goodfellas, and his Best Picture-winning film The Departed. Horror flicks like James Wan's The Conjuring, Wes Craven's A Nightmare on Elm Street (as well as the 2010 remake), and Rob Zombie's 2007 remake of Halloween. Check out the list below to see what other titles will be leaving Netflix this August.

Leaving August 4

They've Gotta Have Us: Season 1

Leaving August 5

Screwball

Leaving August 7

We Summon the Darkness

Leaving August 9

Demonic

The Saint

Leaving August 10

Mr. Peabody & Sherman

Leaving August 15

Endless Love

Selfless

Leaving August 20

The Conjuring

Leaving August 23

Young & Hungry: Seasons 1-5

Leaving August 24

The November Man

Wheel of Fortune: Seasons 35-37

Leaving August 25

Taxi Driver

The Visit

Leaving August 27

Wind River

Leaving August 30

In the Line of Fire

Leaving August 31

A Nightmare on Elm Street

A Nightmare on Elm Street

A Very Harold & Kumar Christmas

Agatha Christie's Crooked House

Anchorman: The Legend of Ron Burgundy

Cliffhanger

The Dark Knight Rises

The Departed

GoodFellas

Grown Ups

Halloween

Just Like Heaven

Kung Fu Panda 2

Major Dad: Seasons 1-4

Mission: Impossible - Ghost Protocol

Mission: Impossible

Mission: Impossible II

Premonition

Public Enemies

Rise of the Guardians

Soul Surfer

Starship Troopers

Titanic

We Are Marshall

Wyatt Earp