With a new month on Netflix comes new titles, but it is also time to bid farewell to numerous films and shows. This August on Netflix is no exception, with it being your last chance to watch critically acclaimed films like Taylor Sheridan's Wind River starring Jeremy Renner and Elizabeth Olsen, and James Cameron's epic romance Titanic starring Kate Winslet and Leonardo DiCaprio. Several key Martin Scorsese films will also be leaving the service including Taxi Driver, Goodfellas, and his Best Picture-winning film The Departed. Horror flicks like James Wan's The Conjuring, Wes Craven's A Nightmare on Elm Street (as well as the 2010 remake), and Rob Zombie's 2007 remake of Halloween. Check out the list below to see what other titles will be leaving Netflix this August.
Leaving August 4
They've Gotta Have Us: Season 1
Leaving August 5
Screwball
Leaving August 7
We Summon the Darkness
Leaving August 9
Demonic
The Saint
Leaving August 10
Mr. Peabody & Sherman
Leaving August 15
Endless Love
Selfless
Leaving August 20
The Conjuring
Leaving August 23
Young & Hungry: Seasons 1-5
Leaving August 24
The November Man
Wheel of Fortune: Seasons 35-37
Leaving August 25
Taxi Driver
The Visit
Leaving August 27
Wind River
Leaving August 30
In the Line of Fire
Leaving August 31
A Nightmare on Elm Street
A Nightmare on Elm Street
A Very Harold & Kumar Christmas
Agatha Christie's Crooked House
Anchorman: The Legend of Ron Burgundy
Cliffhanger
The Dark Knight Rises
The Departed
GoodFellas
Grown Ups
Halloween
Just Like Heaven
Kung Fu Panda 2
Major Dad: Seasons 1-4
Mission: Impossible - Ghost Protocol
Mission: Impossible
Mission: Impossible II
Premonition
Public Enemies
Rise of the Guardians
Soul Surfer
Starship Troopers
Titanic
We Are Marshall
Wyatt Earp