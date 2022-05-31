Mark your calendars and stream these titles before they vanish from Netflix in June.

Every month as Netflix adds a plethora of new shows and movies for subscribers to binge-watch, it is also time for other popular titles to leave the service, at least temporarily in the case of some. This month is no different with June being your last chance to watch titles like Greta Gerwig's Oscar-nominated directorial debut Lady Bird, as well as acclaimed romantic comedies from the likes of Silver Linings Playbook and Forgetting Sarah Marshall. Franchise titles like Roland Emmerich's Godzilla, How To Train Your Dragon, The Exorcist, and Shrek Forever After will also leave the service in June. June will also be subscribers' last chance to binge some of their favorite shows such as Documentary Now, Criminal Minds, Reign, Girlfriends' Guide to Divorce, and The Originals, which are all taking a bow for their time at Netflix. So get ready to mark your schedules for when to watch all of these titles and more before they leave Netflix.

Leaving June 2

Documentary Now!: Seasons 1-3

Lady Bird

Leaving June 6

The Night Shift: Seasons 1-4

Vampire Academy

Leaving June 13

Girlfriends' Guide to Divorce: Seasons 1-5

Leaving June 17

Silver Linings Playbook

Leaving June 23

Reign: Seasons 1-3

Leaving June 29

Criminal Minds: Seasons 1-12

Leaving June 30

Corpse Bride

Desperado

Eagle Eye

Escaping the NXIVM Cult: A Mother's Fight to Save Her Daughter

The Exorcist

Forgetting Sarah Marshall

Godzilla

Happy Gilmore

Her

How to Train Your Dragon

Into the Wild

Joan Rivers: Don't Start with Me

Just Go With It

Looper

Memoirs of a Geisha

Midnight in Paris

My Fair Lady

The Originals: Seasons 1-4

Shrek Forever After

Stand by Me

