It's a fact of life: as a month comes to a close, a bunch of movies will leave a streaming service. This month, it seems that Netflix isn't losing too much of their library. We've got the complete list of what is leaving in March. So plan accordingly, get the popcorn, and watch these while you can.
Leaving March 3
Parker
Safe Haven
Leaving March 6
The Secret
Leaving March 15
Howards End
Leaving March 21
Philomena
Leaving March 27
Lawless
Leaving March 28
Mandela: Long Walk to Freedom
Leaving March 30
Doctor Foster: Seasons 1-2
Mercy Black
Leaving March 31
300
A River Runs Through It
As Good as It Gets
Bad Teacher
Bee Movie
Blood Diamond
Braveheart
Bright Star
Despicable Me
Despicable Me 2
Eight Legged Freaks
Free Willy 4: Escape from Pirate's Cove
G.I. Joe: The Rise of Cobra
Ghosts of Girlfriends Past
Good Burger
Gremlins
The Hangover
Happy Feet Two
The Holiday
Hook
I Love You, Man
In the Cut
Interview with the Vampire
Jumanji
The Karate Kid
Kung Fu Panda
The Longest Yard
Madagascar 3: Europe's Most Wanted
Madagascar: Escape 2 Africa
Nacho Libre
The NeverEnding Story
Paranormal Activity
Pokémon the Movie: I Choose You!
Pokémon the Movie: The Power of Us
Pokémon the Series: Sun & Moon
Pokémon the Series: Sun & Moon: Sun & Moon: Ultra Adventures
Pokémon the Series: Sun & Moon: Sun & Moon: Ultra Legends
Runaway Bride
The Ugly Truth
Wild Wild West
Woo