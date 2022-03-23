Your last chance for classics such as 'The Neverending Story' and 'Gremlins'

It's a fact of life: as a month comes to a close, a bunch of movies will leave a streaming service. This month, it seems that Netflix isn't losing too much of their library. We've got the complete list of what is leaving in March. So plan accordingly, get the popcorn, and watch these while you can.

Leaving March 3

Parker

Safe Haven

Leaving March 6

The Secret

Leaving March 15

Howards End

Leaving March 21

Image via The Weinstein Company

Philomena

Leaving March 27

Lawless

Leaving March 28

Mandela: Long Walk to Freedom

Leaving March 30

Doctor Foster: Seasons 1-2

Mercy Black

Leaving March 31

300

A River Runs Through It

As Good as It Gets

Bad Teacher

Bee Movie

Blood Diamond

Braveheart

Bright Star

Despicable Me

Despicable Me 2

Eight Legged Freaks

Free Willy 4: Escape from Pirate's Cove

G.I. Joe: The Rise of Cobra

Ghosts of Girlfriends Past

Good Burger

Gremlins

The Hangover

Happy Feet Two

The Holiday

Hook

I Love You, Man

In the Cut

Interview with the Vampire

Jumanji

The Karate Kid

Kung Fu Panda

The Longest Yard

Madagascar 3: Europe's Most Wanted

Madagascar: Escape 2 Africa

Nacho Libre

The NeverEnding Story

Paranormal Activity

Pokémon the Movie: I Choose You!

Pokémon the Movie: The Power of Us

Pokémon the Series: Sun & Moon

Pokémon the Series: Sun & Moon: Sun & Moon: Ultra Adventures

Pokémon the Series: Sun & Moon: Sun & Moon: Ultra Legends

Runaway Bride

The Ugly Truth

Wild Wild West

Woo

The Best 80s Movies on Netflix Right Now

Read Next

Share Share Tweet Share Email

About The Author

Alyse Wax (31 Articles Published) Alyse Wax has written three books: “Curious Goods: Behind the Scenes of Friday the 13th: The Series,” which has nothing to do with the films; “The World of IT,” about the scary clown, not information technologies; and “Creepy Bitches,” a collection of essays about horror by women in horror. More From Alyse Wax