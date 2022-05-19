Netflix doesn't have a lot leaving this month. What is going is some stuff you might want to check out before you hit movie theaters this summer. For example, it's your last chance to watch the original Top Gun before checking out the sequel Top Gun: Maverick on May 24. It's also your last chance to catch up on the entire Downton Abbey series before the new film Downton Abbey: A New Era hits theaters on May 18. Besides "first acts" to new films, you are also going to miss Hoarders Season 11 (though you shouldn't be hoarding episodes of Hoarders anyway); several Final Destination movies (but not all of them...?); all the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles movies; Ben Stiller's best comedy, Zoolander; and Hairspray - the one based on the musical, not the John Waters original. Check out the list below to see what is leaving Netflix in May, and plan your schedule accordingly.

Leaving May 1

Colony: Seasons 1-3

Hoarders: Season 11

WWII in HD: Season 1

Leaving May 3

StartUp: Seasons 1-3

The Clovehitch Killer

Leaving May 12

Eye in the Sky

Leaving May 19

Rosario Tijeras (Mexico): Seasons 1-2

Leaving May 23

Shot Caller

Leaving May 31

Battleship

Bill Burr: You People Are All the Same

Chloe

Closer

Coach Carter

Dennis the Menace

Downton Abbey: Series 1-6

Final Destination 3

Final Destination 5

Free Willy

Hairspray

Happy Endings: Season 1-3

Happy Feet

I Know What You Did Last Summer

I Still Know What You Did Last Summer

New Year's Eve

Sniper: Legacy

Stardust

Sucker Punch

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles II: The Secret of the Ooze

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles III

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: The Movie

The Blind Side

The Devil's Advocate

The Disaster Artist

The Final Destination

Top Gun

Wild Things

Zoolander

