Netflix doesn't have a lot leaving this month. What is going is some stuff you might want to check out before you hit movie theaters this summer. For example, it's your last chance to watch the original Top Gun before checking out the sequel Top Gun: Maverick on May 24. It's also your last chance to catch up on the entire Downton Abbey series before the new film Downton Abbey: A New Era hits theaters on May 18. Besides "first acts" to new films, you are also going to miss Hoarders Season 11 (though you shouldn't be hoarding episodes of Hoarders anyway); several Final Destination movies (but not all of them...?); all the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles movies; Ben Stiller's best comedy, Zoolander; and Hairspray - the one based on the musical, not the John Waters original. Check out the list below to see what is leaving Netflix in May, and plan your schedule accordingly.
Leaving May 1
Colony: Seasons 1-3
Hoarders: Season 11
WWII in HD: Season 1
Leaving May 3
StartUp: Seasons 1-3
The Clovehitch Killer
Leaving May 12
Eye in the Sky
Leaving May 19
Rosario Tijeras (Mexico): Seasons 1-2
Leaving May 23
Shot Caller
Leaving May 31
Battleship
Bill Burr: You People Are All the Same
Chloe
Closer
Coach Carter
Dennis the Menace
Downton Abbey: Series 1-6
Final Destination 3
Final Destination 5
Free Willy
Hairspray
Happy Endings: Season 1-3
Happy Feet
I Know What You Did Last Summer
I Still Know What You Did Last Summer
New Year's Eve
Sniper: Legacy
Stardust
Sucker Punch
Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles
Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles II: The Secret of the Ooze
Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles III
Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: The Movie
The Blind Side
The Devil's Advocate
The Disaster Artist
The Final Destination
Top Gun
Wild Things
Zoolander