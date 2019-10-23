Here’s What’s Leaving Netflix in November

0

Netflix has announced a load of new titles arriving on their streaming service, which also means that some movies are leaving. If you really love these movies, you should just go ahead and buy them rather than depending on a streaming service to provide them to you. Notable titles leaving Netflix in November include 300, Caddyshack, Gran Torino, Groundhog Day, Little Women (this one in particular is good to watch before the end of the month so you can compare it to Greta Gerwig’s upcoming adaptation), Scream, Stardust, The American, The Lord of the Rings: The Two Towers, The Lord of the Rings: The Return of the King, Boyhood, Coco, and The Sixth Sense.

Here’s what’s leaving Netflix and when in November:

Leaving 11/1/19

42

300

A Dog’s Life

As Good as It Gets

Caddyshack

Caddyshack 2

Chasing Liberty

Gran Torino

Groundhog Day

Little Women

Madagascar: Escape 2 Africa

Recess: Taking the Fifth Grade

Road House

Romeo Is Bleeding

Scary Movie 2

Scream Seal Team Six: The Raid on Osama Bin Laden

Sex and the City: The Movie

Stardust

Stitches

Taking Lives

The American

The Bank Job

The Bishop’s Wife

The House Bunny

The Lord of the Rings: The Return of the King

The Lord of the Rings: The Two Towers

The Sixth Sense

Leaving 11/2/19

Last Tango in Halifax: Season 1-3

Leaving 11/3/19

Amazing Hotels: Life Beyond the Lobby: Season 1

Leaving 11/5/19

Blue Bloods: Season 1-8

Leaving 11/15/19

Continuum: Season 1-4

Leaving 11/16/19

Mamma Mia!

Leaving 11/22/19

Nikita: Season 1-4

Leaving 11/23/19

The Red Road: Season 1-2

Leaving 11/25/19

Boyhood

Leaving 11/29/19

Coco

Leaving 11/30/19

Life Unexpected: Season 1-2