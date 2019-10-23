Here’s What’s Leaving Netflix in November

Facebook Messenger

Netflix has announced a load of new titles arriving on their streaming service, which also means that some movies are leaving. If you really love these movies, you should just go ahead and buy them rather than depending on a streaming service to provide them to you. Notable titles leaving Netflix in November include 300, Caddyshack, Gran Torino, Groundhog Day, Little Women (this one in particular is good to watch before the end of the month so you can compare it to Greta Gerwig’s upcoming adaptation), Scream, Stardust, The American, The Lord of the Rings: The Two Towers, The Lord of the Rings: The Return of the King, Boyhood, Coco, and The Sixth Sense.

Here’s what’s leaving Netflix and when in November:

Leaving 11/1/19

  • 42
  • 300
  • A Dog’s Life
  • As Good as It Gets
  • Caddyshack
  • Caddyshack 2
  • Chasing Liberty
  • Gran Torino
  • Groundhog Day
  • Little Women
  • Madagascar: Escape 2 Africa
  • Recess: Taking the Fifth Grade
  • Road House
  • Romeo Is Bleeding
  • Scary Movie 2
  • Scream
  • Seal Team Six: The Raid on Osama Bin Laden
  • Sex and the City: The Movie
  • Stardust
  • Stitches
  • Taking Lives
  • The American
  • The Bank Job
  • The Bishop’s Wife
  • The House Bunny
  • The Lord of the Rings: The Return of the King
  • The Lord of the Rings: The Two Towers
  • The Sixth Sense
Leaving 11/2/19

Last Tango in Halifax: Season 1-3

Leaving 11/3/19

Amazing Hotels: Life Beyond the Lobby: Season 1

Leaving 11/5/19

Blue Bloods: Season 1-8

Leaving 11/15/19

Continuum: Season 1-4

Leaving 11/16/19

Mamma Mia!

Leaving 11/22/19

Nikita: Season 1-4

Leaving 11/23/19

The Red Road: Season 1-2

Leaving 11/25/19

Boyhood

Leaving 11/29/19

Coco

Leaving 11/30/19

Life Unexpected: Season 1-2

