It's a new month, which means it's time for all kinds of new movies on shows on Netflix! But that also means it's time to say goodbye to some last-call titles, so if you're wondering what you need to watch before it leaves Netflix in October, we've got you covered with a handy list of every movie and show expiring this month.
The good news is that most of the major titles leaving Netflix in October are films, which means it's easy to squeeze in one last watch. Recent months have seen the departure of some beloved TV shows, including Penny Dreadful and the original Twilight Zone, both of which are a heck of a binge when it's last call. This month, the only bingeable departure is Billy on the Street, with all five seasons leaving on October 31, but since the episodes are all around 20 minutes, that's actually pretty doable! Other TV shows leaving in October include short-lived, single-season series including Containment, The Mist, and Shine On with Reese.
However, when it comes to the movies expiring this month, there are definitely some favorites you're probably going to want to sneak in while you can, including Real Steel (which expires first on October 6), Rango, Inception, Catch Me If You Can, Ferris Bueller's Day Off, and Legally Blonde. And if you're in the mood to revisit Ron Howard's Robert Langdon movies now that Peacock is airing Dan Brown's The Lost Symbol, you've got until the end of the month before The Da Vinci Code and Angels & Demons are gone.
Without further ado, here's everything that's leaving Netflix in October 2021. But not to fret, nobody doles out new programming quite like Netflix, and there are plenty of new movies, shows, and originals arriving this month to keep you binge-watching to your heart's content. Check out the full list of all the new titles here.
Leaving October 1
Death Race: Beyond Anarchy
Tales From the Hood 2
Leaving October 3
Angel Has Fallen
Leaving October 6
Real Steel
Leaving October 14
Cheech & Chong's Still Smokin
Leaving October 15
The Creative Brain
Leaving October 17
U Turn
Leaving October 20
Containment: Season 1
Free Fire
Leaving October 21
The Hummingbird Project
Leaving October 23
The Mist: Season 1
Leaving October 27
Rango
Shine On with Reese: Season 1
Leaving October 28
Pup Star
Leaving October 30
The 12th Man
Zack and Miri Make a Porno
Leaving October 31
60 Days In: Season 5
Angels & Demons
Battle: Los Angeles
Beowulf
Billy on the Street: Seasons 1-5
Catch Me If You Can
The Da Vinci Code
Ferris Bueller's Day Off
Forged in Fire: Season 6
The Heartbreak Kid
The Impossible
Inception
Legally Blonde
Mile 22
Norman Lear: Just Another Version of You
Reckoning: Limited Series
Snowden
Tenacious D in The Pick of Destiny
Yes Man
