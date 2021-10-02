It's a new month, which means it's time for all kinds of new movies on shows on Netflix! But that also means it's time to say goodbye to some last-call titles, so if you're wondering what you need to watch before it leaves Netflix in October, we've got you covered with a handy list of every movie and show expiring this month.

The good news is that most of the major titles leaving Netflix in October are films, which means it's easy to squeeze in one last watch. Recent months have seen the departure of some beloved TV shows, including Penny Dreadful and the original Twilight Zone, both of which are a heck of a binge when it's last call. This month, the only bingeable departure is Billy on the Street, with all five seasons leaving on October 31, but since the episodes are all around 20 minutes, that's actually pretty doable! Other TV shows leaving in October include short-lived, single-season series including Containment, The Mist, and Shine On with Reese.

However, when it comes to the movies expiring this month, there are definitely some favorites you're probably going to want to sneak in while you can, including Real Steel (which expires first on October 6), Rango, Inception, Catch Me If You Can, Ferris Bueller's Day Off, and Legally Blonde. And if you're in the mood to revisit Ron Howard's Robert Langdon movies now that Peacock is airing Dan Brown's The Lost Symbol, you've got until the end of the month before The Da Vinci Code and Angels & Demons are gone.

Without further ado, here's everything that's leaving Netflix in October 2021. But not to fret, nobody doles out new programming quite like Netflix, and there are plenty of new movies, shows, and originals arriving this month to keep you binge-watching to your heart's content. Check out the full list of all the new titles here.

Image via Columbia Pictures

RELATED: The Best Movies on Netflix Right Now

Leaving October 1

Death Race: Beyond Anarchy

Tales From the Hood 2

Leaving October 3

Angel Has Fallen

Leaving October 6

Real Steel

Leaving October 14

Cheech & Chong's Still Smokin

Leaving October 15

The Creative Brain

Leaving October 17

U Turn

Leaving October 20

Containment: Season 1

Free Fire

Leaving October 21

The Hummingbird Project

Leaving October 23

The Mist: Season 1

Leaving October 27

Rango

Shine On with Reese: Season 1

Leaving October 28

Pup Star

Leaving October 30

The 12th Man

Zack and Miri Make a Porno

Leaving October 31

Image via Warner Bros.

60 Days In: Season 5

Angels & Demons

Battle: Los Angeles

Beowulf

Billy on the Street: Seasons 1-5

Catch Me If You Can

The Da Vinci Code

Ferris Bueller's Day Off

Forged in Fire: Season 6

The Heartbreak Kid

The Impossible

Inception

Legally Blonde

Mile 22

Norman Lear: Just Another Version of You

Reckoning: Limited Series

Snowden

Tenacious D in The Pick of Destiny

Yes Man

KEEP READING: Netflix Reveals Viewership Data for Most Popular TV Shows and Movies, Calls 'Squid Game' Biggest Show Ever

Share Share Tweet Email

Regé-Jean Page to Star in Noah Hawley's Untitled Heist Film From Netflix and Russo Bros.' AGBO Well, WE'RE in.

Read Next