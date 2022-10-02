Just as a new month brings new titles to Netflix, it also means that some titles will have to depart the service and that's exactly the case this October. Perhaps the most noteworthy titles bidding farewell are the fan-favorite Emmy-winning comedy series Schitt's Creek which will be migrating over to Hulu the day after, and the Eli Roth-produced series Hemlock Grove one of the streamer's very first original shows, that starred Bill Skarsgård a few years before he came a household name by playing a certain evil clown. All nine seasons of the beloved anime Naruto will also be leaving Netflix at the end of the month. Other major titles leaving the service include the steamy YA romance After, the Oscar-winning drama 8 Mile starring Eminem, and comedy favorites like Miss Congeniality, Friday, Bridget Jones's Diary, and Ferris Bueller's Day Off.

Check out the list below to see when these titles and more are leaving Netflix this October.

Leaving October 2:

Schitt's Creek: Seasons 1-6

Leaving October 7:

Sofia the First: Seasons 1-4

Leaving October 8:

After

Leaving October 13:

Apocalypse Now Redux

Everything Must Go

Little Italy

Scary Movie 4

The Girl Next Door

Leaving October 14:

Bleach The Movie: Fade to Black

Bleach the Movie: Hell Verse

Leaving October 15:

Sinister 2

Leaving October 21:

Yes, God, Yes

Leaving October 22:

Hemlock Grove: Seasons 1-3

Leaving October 26:

Begin Again

Leaving October 27:

Metallica Through The Never

Leaving October 31:

8 Mile

Bridget Jones's Diary

Ferris Bueller's Day Off

Footloose

Friday

Friday After Next

Johnny Mnemonic

Leah Remini: Scientology and the Aftermath: Seasons 1-3

Lemony Snicket's A Series of Unfortunate Events

Miss Congeniality

Miss Congeniality 2: Armed and Fabulous

Monster-in-Law

Naruto: Seasons 1-9

The Notebook

Rock of Ages