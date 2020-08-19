Here’s What’s Leaving Netflix in September 2020

Licensing deals being what they are, it’s time for some more movies to cycle out of Netflix. Some will likely return, and perhaps they’ll return in as soon as a few months, but some notable titles leaving Netflix in September include The Witch, Train to Busan, 20 Feet From Stardom, Tucker and Dale vs. Evil, A Knight’s Tale, Donnie Brasco, Frances Ha, Inside Man, the Jurassic Park trilogy, Menace II Society, Mortal Kombat, Mud, Schindler’s List,Sinister, Starship Troopers, and The Social Network.

Here’s the full list of titles leaving Netflix in September:

Leaving 9/4/20

Christopher Robin

Leaving 9/5/20

Once Upon a Time: Seasons 1-7

Leaving 9/8/20

Norm of the North: King Sized Adventure

Leaving 9/10/20

The Forgotten

Leaving 9/14/20

Cold Case Files: Season 1

Leaving 9/15/20

Raiders!: The Story of the Greatest Fan Film Ever Made

Leaving 9/16/20

The Witch

Leaving 9/17/20

Train to Busan

Leaving 9/20/20

Sarah’s Key

Leaving 9/21/20

Person of Interest: Seasons 1-5

SMOSH: The Movie

Leaving 9/22/20

20 Feet From Stardom

Leaving 9/26/20

The Grandmaster

Leaving 9/28/20

Tucker and Dale vs. Evil

Leaving 9/30/20