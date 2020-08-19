Here’s What’s Leaving Netflix in September 2020

Licensing deals being what they are, it’s time for some more movies to cycle out of Netflix. Some will likely return, and perhaps they’ll return in as soon as a few months, but some notable titles leaving Netflix in September include The Witch, Train to Busan, 20 Feet From Stardom, Tucker and Dale vs. Evil, A Knight’s Tale, Donnie Brasco, Frances Ha, Inside Man, the Jurassic Park trilogy, Menace II Society, Mortal Kombat, Mud, Schindler’s List,Sinister, Starship Troopers, and The Social Network.
Here’s the full list of titles leaving Netflix in September:
Leaving 9/4/20
Christopher Robin
Leaving 9/5/20
Once Upon a Time: Seasons 1-7
Leaving 9/8/20
Norm of the North: King Sized Adventure
Leaving 9/10/20
The Forgotten
Leaving 9/14/20
Cold Case Files: Season 1
Leaving 9/15/20
Raiders!: The Story of the Greatest Fan Film Ever Made
Leaving 9/16/20
The Witch
Leaving 9/17/20
Train to Busan
Leaving 9/20/20
Sarah’s Key
Leaving 9/21/20
Person of Interest: Seasons 1-5
SMOSH: The Movie
Leaving 9/22/20
20 Feet From Stardom
Leaving 9/26/20
The Grandmaster
Leaving 9/28/20
Tucker and Dale vs. Evil
Leaving 9/30/20
