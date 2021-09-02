Brace yourselves for some last-minute binge-watching, folks! Netflix has revealed everything leaving in September, and there are several shows expiring this month that you might want to sneak in one last time. First up is Ripper Street, the Jack the Riper-era BBC dramas, which sees all five seasons leaving Netflix on September 7. For fans of more straight-up horror, you'll want to mark down September 15, when all three seasons of the excellent Penny Dreadful expire, and September 30, when the first season of Evil leaves Netflix.
Speaking of September 30, that's the big one. As usual, the last day of the month heralds the expiration date for most titles, and this month, it also has some of the biggest ones. Star Trek fans, in particular, should take note: Star Trek (Seasons 1-3), Star Trek: Enterprise (Seasons 1-4), and Star Trek: Voyager (Seasons 1-7) are all leaving Netflix at the end of the month. What's more, the 2009 Star Trek movie also expires the same day.
As for the rest of the movies leaving Netflix this month, there are a handful of really great films you might want to watch again before they're gone. Jeff Nichols' underrated Sci-fi drama Midnight Special leaves very soon, expiring on September 6; Edgar Wright's Scott Pilgrim vs. The World leaves on September 15 (along with the underrated found-footage horror As Above, So Below); and Wong Kar-wai's gorgeous martial arts drama The Grandmaster leaves on September 26. Which brings us to the biggest day of the month: the Karate Kid movies, the Austin Powers trilogy, the and the first two Kung Fu Panda movies all expire on September 30, along with Air Force One, Insidious, Boogie Nights, The Queen, and several other films of note.
Check out the complete list of all the movies and shows expiring on Netflix in September below.
Leaving September 3rd
Kicking and Screaming
Leaving September 6th
Midnight Special
Leaving September 7th
Ripper Street: Series 1-5
Leaving September 11th
Turbo
Leaving September 12th
I'm Sorry: Seasons 1-2
Leaving September 14th
Pawn Stars: Season 2
Leaving September 15th
Angry Birds: Seasons 1-2
As Above, So Below
Scott Pilgrim vs. the World
Leaving September 15th
Penny Dreadful: Seasons 1-3
Leaving September 18th
Beauty & the Beast: Seasons 1-4
Leaving September 26th
The Grandmaster
Leaving September 30th
Air Force One
Austin Powers in Goldmember
Austin Powers: International Man of Mystery
Austin Powers: The Spy Who Shagged Me
Boogie Nights
Cradle 2 the Grave
Evil: Season 1
Fools Rush In
Insidious
The Karate Kid
The Karate Kid Part II
The Karate Kid Part II
Kung Fu Panda
Kung Fu Panda 2
No Strings Attached
The Pianist
Prom Night
The Queen
Star Trek
Star Trek: Enterprise: Seasons 1-4
Star Trek: Seasons 1-3
Star Trek: Voyager: Seasons 1-7
The Unicorn: Season 1
Why Do Fools Fall in Love
