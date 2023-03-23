From the producers of Bridget Jones's Diary and Love Actually comes new cross-cultural romantic comedy What's Love Got to Do With It? Lifelong best friends and next-door neighbors Zoe and Kazim have spent their entire lives together in the same suburb of London, with the many differences in their cultures never coming between the pair. However, when Kazim reveals to Zoe that he will be going ahead with an assisted marriage as per his parents' wishes, Zoe worries that her friend has made the wrong decision. Zoe, a filmmaker, agrees to produce a documentary on the subject of Kazim's marriage, meaning she is there to express her incredulous feelings about the process every step of the way. As Zoe learns more, however, she begins to realize that there is more than just one approach to finding love. Does Zoe really not believe in the idea of assisted marriages, or is she just unwilling to let go of her boy next door?

What Is What's Love Got to Do With It About?

What's Love Got to Do With It? is set between London, England, and Lahore, Pakistan. The premise is quite simple: two lifelong best friends and next-door neighbors Zoe and Kazim, who have grown up together since childhood, realize they have vastly different approaches to finding love. Filmmaker and dating app addict Zoe has struggled to find her Mr. Right for the entirety of her adult life, while doctor Kazim's romantic future has already been decided. As per his family's wishes, Kazim will soon enter into an assisted marriage, overseen by his parents and professional matchmaker Mo. When Kazim reveals this to Zoe, she struggles to come to terms with the idea of "contractual love". However, this doesn't stop Zoe from offering to document Kazim's journey to finding love. As Zoe learns more about the process throughout the filming of the documentary, it slowly becomes clear to her that love can blossom in many different ways. There's also one burning question: will Kazim marry his perfectly chosen partner, or will he realize that his affections lie elsewhere?

Is There a Trailer for What's Love Got to Do With It?

StudioCanal released a trailer for What's Love Got to Do With It? on their official YouTube channel on September 7, 2022. The trailer begins with Zoe and Kazim arriving home to their semidetached houses together, met by their mothers. If you're unfamiliar with the concept of a "semidetached", it simply means two houses joined together, common in British suburbs. More than just sharing the same street, Zoe and Kazim have grown up together - literally and figuratively - attached to each other's households, and in the first brief scene in the trailer, the neighbors are shown to be more like family than friends. Zoe is seen on a string of disastrous dates before Kazim reveals to her that he will soon be entering into an assisted marriage. When Zoe asks who the "lucky lady" is, Kazim explains that he doesn't know yet, and Zoe struggles to see how the process will work. Eager to learn more, Zoe pitches the idea for her next documentary: she will film Kazim's decision to "marry a stranger chosen by his parents". We see Kazim and his parents' first meeting with Mo the Professional Matchmaker, who means well but ends up in a hilarious misunderstanding with Kazim's father. Despite this, Mo seems to have worked his magic and Kazim soon begins communicating with his potential bride via Skype due to her currently living in Pakistan. With the wedding looming Kazim and his family, joined by Zoe and her mother Cath, travel to Pakistan. Tensions are high when Zoe and Kazim hear some home truths from their mothers, and despite the decadent and lively wedding celebrations taking place, it's unclear from the trailer whether Kazim and his partner tie the knot. Has Kazim been in love with the girl next door all along, or will Zoe's Mr. Right turn out to be someone completely unexpected?

Who's in the Cast of What's Love Got to Do With It?

Lily James (Pam & Tommy) plays Zoe, and Shazad Latif (Star Trek: Discovery) plays Kazim. Joining them are Shabana Azmi (24) as Kazim's mother Aisha, and Emma Thompson (Love Actually) as Zoe's mother Cath. Sajal Ali (Mom) plays Maymouna, and comedian Asim Chaudhry (People Just Do Nothing) plays Mo the Matchmaker, responsible for finding Kazim's perfect partner.

When and Where Can You Watch What's Love Got to Do With It?

What's Love Got to Do With It? was announced in November 2020, with filming beginning a month later in December 2020. The movie had its world premiere at the Toronto International Film Festival in September 2022 and went on to screen at many other film festivals all over the world throughout late 2022.

The movie will have a staggered theatrical release worldwide throughout the first half of 2023, the film was already released in Australia on January 26, 2023, and won't be releasing on dates as late as May 25, 2023, in countries like Denmark.

In the United Kingdom, the movie was released in theaters across the country on February 24, 2023.

In March 2023, Shout Factory officially announced that What's Love Got to Do With It will officially be released in US theaters on May 5, 2023. Whether the film will have a wide release or a limited one has to be disclosed.

Who Made What's Love Got to Do With It?

What's Love Got to Do With It? is directed by the award-winning Shekhar Kapur (Elizabeth) and is written and produced by Jemima Khan. The movie serves as Khan's writing debut, having previously worked in production roles on projects such as American Crime Story and The Crown. Tim Bevan and Eric Fellner, co-chairmen of Working Title Films, are also on the production team. The movie's cinematographer is Remi Adefarasin, who previously collaborated with director Kapur on Elizabeth. The movie will be distributed by StudioCanal.

Movies Like What's Love Got to Do With It That You Can Watch Now

The Big Sick (2017) - The Big Sick is a cross-cultural romantic comedy following Uber driver by day and stand-up comedian by night Kumail, and his new girlfriend Emily. Despite Kumail's family wanting him to marry a Pakistani woman, he continues to date Emily, and when their new-found relationship hits a bump in the road, his parents continue to make their disapproval known.

Love Actually (2003) - A StudioCanal and Working Title Films co-production, Love Actually is a romantic comedy that follows the interconnecting love stories of an ensemble cast. Perhaps one of the most well-known romance movies of all time, Love Actually is an absolute must-watch for any fan of the genre.

