Angela Bassett is currently most well-known for her role as Athena Grant on the wildly successful emergency drama series 9-1-1. Bassett also serves as a producer on the show. In the 90s, her acting career springboarded with a breakout role as singer Tina Turner in the biopic What's Love Got to do With It. She starred opposite Laurence Fishburne as Ike Turner. The 1993 biopic, while not one of Bassett's first roles, scored her a Golden Globe win as well as an Academy Award nomination. The biopic will be coming to Hulu next month on February 1. The movie, to this day, sports a near perfect 97% Certified Fresh Critic's Score on Rotten Tomatoes. It also has a not too shabby 88% Audience Score. The logline for the film is as follows:

"Singer Tina Turner rises to stardom while mustering the courage to break free from her abusive husband Ike."

When Bassett was named one of the 100 Top Most Influential People of 2023, Turner penned her appreciation for Bassett before she died that same year. Because while Turner had issues with the creative liberties taken in the film towards the end, she held no such issue with Bassett's portrayal of her. She said, "'She's perfect,' I said, and I was right. You never mimicked me. Instead, you reached deep into your soul, found your inner Tina, and showed her to the world," Turner said. "You honor all the women you play, just as you honored me."

Musician Biopics Are More Successful Than Ever